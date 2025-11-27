Bitter Bayern Munich Star Aims Dig at Arsenal After Champions League Defeat
Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich claimed that Arsenal’s Champions League win “was not so much about football” and insisted that Paris Saint-Germain were a tougher opponent.
The German champions defeated PSG earlier this month despite playing more than half the contest with 10 men, yet found themselves on the end of a 3–1 reverse against Arsenal on Wednesday evening.
Mikel Arteta’s hosts took a first-half lead through Jurriën Timber from Arsenal’s first corner of the game. Bayern struck back 10 minutes later through teenager Lennart Karl, but the Gunners assumed control after the interval, ultimately running out as convincing winners to establish a stranglehold at the summer of the Champions League’s league phase table.
Immediately after Bayern’s first defeat of 2025–26, Kimmich was asked if the north London outfit were the hardest foes his side have faced. The Germany international disagreed. “I think PSG was our toughest [opponent] especially the way they play football,” he told TNT Sports Brasil.
“Arsenal is completely different. They rely on set pieces. They love to play the long balls. They love to fight for the second balls. It’s a completely different game.
“Against PSG, it’s more a football game,” Kimmich scathingly added. “Today, it was not so much about football. It was more about game management, it was more about the duels. Arsenal did this really, really well tonight. The win was well deserved, we have to learn [from] it.”
Arsenal did crack open the contest through a set-piece but they were not short of chances from situations outside of corners. The Gunners scored twice and racked up an xG of 1.58 from open play, compared to Bayern’s 0.47, per FotMob.
Mikel Arteta Hails Bayern Munich After Arsenal Win
If Kimmich was keen to take the tag of continental rulers away from Arsenal, Arteta thrust it back towards the Bavarians. “I have to praise our players because I think they had an incredible match against, in my opinion, the best team in Europe,” the Spanish boss gushed.
Bayern had won 17 of their previous 18 matches this season, scoring at least twice each time. The Gunners not only limited the Bavarians to just one, expertly crafted equaliser, but became the first team to score three times in a victory over Vincent Kompany’s side since March.
“Individually, we were immense to resolve all the challenges that these teams bring to the table,” Arteta continued.
“They know how hard we work to prepare for every single game. We know that the margins are super small. We started the week really well against Spurs, winning here at home. Today is another massive victory, but that’s it.”
For all the talk of glory washing Arsenal’s way, Arteta was keen to point out that no trophies are awarded in November.
“We’ve certainly been very consistent in the competition so far, but it’s just the beginning,” he warned. “We are so pleased with what we’ve seen today.
“Again, the energy that we created in the stadium, what the team transmits, the energy that we bring, the quality that we play with, it’s incredible. And we have to maintain that because it’s still very early.”