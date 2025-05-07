Bodo/Glimt vs. Tottenham: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Tottenham Hotspur make the journey to Norway on Thursday evening for the second leg of their Europa League semifinal with Bodø/Glimt.
Spurs boast a commanding 3–1 advantage from last week's first encounter courtesy of goals from Brennan Johnson, James Maddison and Dominic Solanke, but a late effort from Ulrik Saltnes means they visit Scandinavia with a sliver of doubt in the back of their mind.
Tottenham have been largely dreadful during the current campaign but their European performances have been much stronger and they must simply avoid losing by two or more goals to book their place in the showpiece fixture against Athletic Club or, most likely, Manchester United.
Ange Postecoglou could make good on his bold promise of winning a trophy during his second season in the Spurs dugout, with the Lilywhites' 17-year silverware drought perhaps coming to a conclusion. The Europa League title would also secure their place in next season's Champions League.
Bodø/Glimt, who are already the first Norwegian side to ever reach a major European semifinal, will be aiming to capitalise on any nerves in the Tottenham camp, but must produce the performance of their lives to achieve the unthinkable.
Here is Sports Illustrated's guide to the encounter.
What Time Does Bodo/Glimt vs. Tottenham Kick-Off?
- Location: Bodø, Norway
- Stadium: Aspmyra Stadion
- Date: Thursday, 8 May
- Kick-off Time: 20:00 BST / 15:00 ET / 12:00 PT
- Referee: Maurizio Mariani (ITA)
- VAR: Marco Di Bello (ITA)
Bodø/Glimt vs. Tottenham Head-to-Head Record (All-Time)
- Bodø/Glimt: 0 wins
- Tottenham: 1 win
- Draws: 0
- Last meeting: Tottenham 3–1 Bodø/Glimt (May 1, 2025) - Europa League
Current Form (all competitions)
Bodø/Glimt
Tottenham
Tottenham 3–1 Bodø/Glimt – 01/05/25
West Ham 1–1 Tottenham – 04/05/25
Bodø/Glimt 3–0 KFUM – 27/04/25
Tottenham 3–1 Bodø/Glimt – 01/05/25
Junkeren 1–5 Bodø/Glimt – 24/04/25
Liverpool 5–1 Tottenham – 27/04/25
Molde 2–2 Bodø/Glimt – 21/04/25
Tottenham 1–2 Nottingham Forest – 21/04/25
Lazio 3–1 (2–3p) Bodø/Glimt – 17/04/25
Eintracht Frankfurt 0–1 Tottenham – 17/04/25
How to Watch Bodo/Glimt vs. Tottenham on TV
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Paramount+, fuboTV, ViX, CBS Sports Network
United Kingdom
TNT Sports 2, discovery+, discovery+ App
Canada
DAZN Canada
Mexico
tabii
Bodo/Glimt Team News
Kjetil Knutsen and his players were afforded the weekend off and will be well-rested for Tottenham's visit. They're also in a healthy state, with Daniel Bassi the only absentee in their ranks at present.
Bodø/Glimt were without the suspended trio of Patrick Berg, Håkon Evjen and Andreas Helmersen for the first leg, but all three will make their comebacks on Thursday night.
Kasper Høgh is the joint top scorer in the Europa League this term with seven strikes and Spurs will have to be wary of the Denmark youth international.
Bodø/Glimt Predicted Lineup vs. Tottenham
Bodø/Glimt predicted lineup vs. Tottenham (4-3-3): Haikin; Sjøvold, Nielsen, Gundersen, Bjørkan; Evjen, Berg, Saltnes; Määttä, Høgh, Blomberg.
Tottenham Team News
James Maddison scored in the first leg but picked up a knee injury in the duel and is now expected to miss the remainder of the campaign. The Englishman will prove a sizeable absentee, especially if Spurs make it to the final.
The attacking midfielder joins Lucas Bergvall and Radu Drăgușin in missing the rest of the term, while Son Heung-min and Solanke are slight fitness concerns. Neither made the squad against West Ham United at the weekend but they should feature in some capacity in Norway.
Tottenham Predicted Lineup vs. Bodø/Glimt
Tottenham predicted lineup vs. Bodø/Glimt (4-3-3): Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bissouma, Bentancur, Kulusevski; Johnson, Solanke, Richarlison
Bodø/Glimt vs. Tottenham Score Prediction
Tottenham have offered their semifinal opponents encouragement with the late goal they surrendered during the first leg, but Postecoglou's side should swiftly extinguish any Bodø/Glimt hopes in northern Norway.
While Tottenham's defence are always capable of providing gifts for opposition, they have an abundance of attacking quality that should prove too great for their hosts. Providing they don't do anything 'Spursy', they should waltz into the final.