Ex-Borussia Dortmund Star Marco Reus Set for MLS Stint With L.A. Galaxy, per Report
There will be another recognizable new face in the MLS this year, as former Borussia Dortmund captain and German international Marco Reus is set to join L.A. Galaxy after departing the Bundesliga club at the end of his contract, according to insider Fabrizio Romano.
Reus figures to join the Galaxy on a contract that will run through December of 2025. Romano reports that the 35-year-old is set to undergo a medical examination later this week before the deal is finalized.
Reus will go down as one of Borussia Dortmund's all-time great captains, having spent 12 seasons with the club. He made 294 appearances in the Bundesliga for Dortmund, his hometown club, scoring 120 goals and adding 77 assists.
Injuries have plagued him throughout his career, and kept him out of the squad for the 2014 World Cup, which Germany won. He'll hope to remain healthy during his stint in Los Angeles as his European career reaches its likely conclusion, and he joins a Galaxy squad that sits atop the Western Conference in the MLS and has eyes toward competing for the Cup.
Reus, a two-time German Footballer of the Year, figures to bring plenty of experience and talent to Los Angeles. He'll provide an immediate spark to the Galaxy's attack, which is tied for third in MLS with 50 goals on the season.