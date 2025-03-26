NWSL's Boston Franchise Announces New Team Name After BOS Nation Saga
The National Women's Soccer League's Boston expansion team finally has a name: Boston Legacy FC.
On Wednesday, the team's controlling owner Jennifer Epstein put out a statement expanding on what was behind the development of the new team name.
“Our name is just the beginning,” said Epstein. “It’s what we build together, through dedication, commitment, and grit that will give it life. We aim for our values to reflect a city that breathes competition, passion, and pride, and to pay tribute to those who paved the way before us, including the gamechangers who helped build previous women’s professional teams in Boston.
“We are also focused on the future, for the next generation of players and fans who will carry forward what we build today.”
Boston Legacy FC's ownership and the league will be hoping that the new name sticks. After all, it has been just five months since NWSL Boston announced BOS Nation FC as the team's original name.
Following a backlash from the fans and wider NWSL community, the ownership group, Boston Unity Soccer Partners, decided to go back to the drawing board. BOS Nation FC was officially removed on March 14.
Boston Legacy was first awarded expansion rights to become the NWSL's 15th team in September 2023. The team is not slated to begin play until the 2026 NWSL season.
How did the club choose Boston Legacy FC?
Over the past five months, Boston has gone through an extensive period of fan feedback and a quantitative analysis process. The team says that it received hundreds of name suggestions from the community and eventually refined that list to arrive at Boston Legacy FC.
“We are about to watch a renewal of this incredible club in the city of champions,” said Chanel Keenan, a club brand advisor, disability justice in sports advocate and Dorchester native. “The pride Bostonians have in sports is one of our greatest uniting forces. It’s been an honor to contribute my time and experiences to ensure all disabled fans feel seen. I’m so excited for this next chapter—it’s only the beginning!”
Per Boston's "Building the Club" blog, the feedback the team received highlighted several themes the new team name needed to include. The team name had to resonate with the rich history and diverse communities of Boston and women's soccer, require no explanation, withstand the test of time, steer clear of colonial/Revolutionary War and nautical themes and avoid infringing on themes of existing Boston women's sports teams.
On Wednesday, a team statement said that the change to Boston Legacy FC would "focus on Boston while invoking both its long history and its importance as a hub of future innovation."
In addition to the club's community-driven process, Legacy also brought in former U.S. women's national team midfielder and two-time World Cup winner Kristine Lilly to act as an advisor during the re-naming process.
"I look forward to watching the Boston Legacy build a club for a new generation while honoring those who helped build the game. It is an exciting time for women’s soccer, and I look forward to cheering on the Boston Legacy," said Lilly.