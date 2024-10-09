Brazil Predicted Lineup vs. Chile: 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier
Dorival Junior's squad will be without some of its best players when Brazil faces Chile in what is a must-win match for the Selecao.
Brazil's spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup is anything but secure. The five-time World Cup winners currently sit in fifth place after eight CONMEBOL 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. So far, Brazil has only earned 10 out of a possible 24 points and suffered defeats to Uruguay, Colombia, Argentina and Paraguay.
The Selecao needs to take home three points against Chile, but the team will have to do so without Vinícius Júnior, Éder Militão, Alisson, Bremer and Guilherme Arana. All five players are nursing injuries and are unavailable to compete during the October international break. Dorival Junior now has the tough job of replacing his superstars.
Here's what Brazil's XI could look like against Chile on Oct. 10.
Brazil Predicted Lineup vs. Chile (4-3-3)
GK: Ederson—The goalkeeper will make his first start for Brazil since Oct. 2023 as Alisson recovers from a hamstring injury.
RB: Danilo—Brazil's captain played every minute of the Selecao's last six competitive matches and has become one of Dorival Junior's most trusted players.
CB: Marquinhos—The Paris Saint-Germain man will earn his 92nd cap for Brazil come Thursday's match.
CB: Gabriel—After making just one appearance for Brazil at Copa América 2024, Gabriel will get the opportunity to play alongside Marquinhos in the aftermath of Militão's thigh injury. The center-back will be Brazil's main target on set pieces.
LB: Abner—Without Arana available, Abner could be in for his first senior cap for Brazil.
CM: André—The Wolves midfielder might have missed out on Copa América 2024, but he started against Ecuador and Paraguay in Brazil's two most recent 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches.
CM: Bruno Guimarães—The midfielder's accurate passing and defensive efforts give his side the advantage over Chile. He could find himself on the bench, though, should Dorival Junior look to field a more attack-minded lineup.
CM: Lucas Paquetá—Paquetá must use his creativity to get Brazil onto the scoresheet, something the Selecao could not manage against Paraguay in September.
RW: Raphinha—Raphinha is arguably the most in-form Brazilian player in the world at the moment. The 27-year-old comes into the match with six goals in 11 matches for Barcelona. Although Raphinha is likely to start on the wing, Dorival Junior could also drop him into the midfield to give him more freedom, especially if the manager wants to start Savinho.
ST: Igor Jesus—The striker job is up for grabs and Igor Jesus seems poised to slot into the role over Real Madrid's Endrick.
LW: Rodrygo—Without Vinícius Júnior in the squad, Rodrygo gets to start in his preferred position. The Brazilian previously played on the right-wing and as a No. 9 during the September international break.