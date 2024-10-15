Brazil Predicted Lineup vs. Peru: 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier
Dorival Junior's squad will look to grab its second win in the last week as Brazil hosts Peru on Oct. 15.
Brazil earned a much-needed three points on Oct. 10, rallying a comeback to secure a 1–2 victory over Chile. The five-time World Cup winners were without Vinícius Júnior, Éder Militão, Alisson, Bremer and Guilherme Arana, yet they still found a way to overcome Eduardo Vargas's second-minute goal.
The Selecao now sits in fourth place after nine CONMEBOL 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, behind only Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay. To keep its spot in the overall standings, Brazil needs to handle business against Peru, a team that just defeated Uruguay on Oct. 11.
In addition to the five players nursing injuries, Dorival Junior also must replace Lucas Paquetá, who must serve a one-game suspension due to yellow card accumulation.
Here's what Brazil's XI could look like against Peru.
Brazil Predicted Lineup vs. Peru (4-2-3-1)
GK: Ederson—The goalkeeper will make his second consecutive start for the Selecao as Alisson recovers from a hamstring injury.
RB: Danilo—Brazil's captain will make his 65th cap for the Selecao in Tuesday's match. He is one of the players Dorival Junior can rest, though, after he played 90 minutes in all of Brazil's last seven matches. Expect Vanderson to start in his place if Danilo moves to the bench.
CB: Marquinhos—The Paris Saint-Germain man will lead Brazil's backline and look to help Ederson keep Brazil's third clean sheet of its 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying campaign.
CB: Gabriel—With Militão out due to a thigh injury, the Arsenal center-back will once again get the nod alongside Marquinhos.
LB: Abner—Without Arana available, Abner is due for his second start in just his second ever senior cap for Brazil.
DM: Bruno Guimarães—The midfielder will return to the starting lineup in the wake of Paquetá's suspension. The Newcastle United man assisted Brazil's winning goal against Chile.
DM: Gerson—The 27-year-old came on for André at halftime and could be slated to make his first start for Brazil in 2024. Gerson was the most accurate passer for the Selecao on Thursday night.
RW: Raphinha—Expect Raphinha to return to the right-wing in Tuesday's match. The Brazilian managed zero shots on target as at attacking midfielder against Chile.
AM: Rodrygo—After a quiet night against Chile, all eyes will be on the Real Madrid man to deliver a better performance against Peru. Playing as an attacking midfielder will give Rodrygo more freedom to create and link up with the front three.
LW: Savinho—In the absence of Vinícius Júnior, Savinho will get his chance to perform on the left-wing. The Manchester City man created the most chances for Dorival Junior's squad against Chile.
ST: Igor Jesus—The striker bagged his first goal for Brazil in his first cap on Thursday. The pressure will be on the 23-year-old to once again get himself on the scoresheet.