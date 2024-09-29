Brennan Johnson Scores Goal vs. Man Utd, Fourth in Four Games
Brennan Johnson put Tottenham Hotspur up 1–0 against Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Premier League.
Johnson was struggling to find form at the beginning of the new season playing as a right-winger in Ange Postecoglou's system. Now, the Wales international is in the form of his life with four goals in as many matches.
The 23-year-old continued his impressive scoring run against the Red Devils after goals against Coventry City, Brentford and Qarabağ FK in multiple competitions.
Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven raced up the pitch after picking off a United pass and danced through the entire Red Devils defense. The Dutch center-back then squared a perfect pass across the face of goal to tee up Johnson, who was lurking at the back post. It was a goal that Johnson scored several times last season for Tottenham in his first year at the club.
Tottenham traveled to Old Trafford in need of three points to build momentum up in its campaign and Johnson's goal put the team in the right direction.