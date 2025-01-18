Brentford 0-2 Liverpool Player Ratings: Nunez's Late Double Gives Reds Dramatic Win
Darwin Nunez's injury-time brace gave Liverpool a dramatic 2-0 Premier League victory away at Brentford to move the Reds seven points clear at the top of the table.
The Uruguyan striker, who came on for Luis Diaz, scored his first in the 90th minute when he converted Trent Alexander-Arnold's low cross with a thumping finish past Brentford goalkeeper Mark Flekken.
Then, with the home side pushing forward for a late equaliser, Liverpool launched a late counter attack, which culminated in Nunez firing the ball high past Flekken to give the visitors all three points.
This was a thrilling encounter at the Gtech Stadium, in which both teams had several great chances to score throughout this contest, but Liverpool will certainly feel they deserved all three points with the opportunities they created.
Cody Gakpo spurned two promising openings in the first half to give Liverpool the lead in the first half, in which Dominik Szoboszlai also hit the bar with a powerful effort. They continued to exert attacking pressure onto Brentford's goal in the second half, but Nunez's dramatic double ensured they left west London with a huge victory.
Here are the player ratings from this match at the Gtech Stadium.
Brentford Player Ratings vs. Liverpool (4-4-2)
*Ratings provided by FotMob*
Player
Rating
GK: Mark Flekken
7.5/10
RB: Mads Roerslev
6.6/10
CB: Nathan Collins
6.6/10
CB: Sepp van den Berg
6.2/10
LB: Keane Lewis-Potter
6.4/10
CM: Vitaly Janelt
6.3/10
CM: Christian Norgaard
7.3/10
RM: Yehor Yarmolyuk
6.9/10
LM: Bryan Mbeumo
6.0/10
ST: Mikkel Damsgaard
6.3/10
ST: Yoane Wissa
6.9/10
SUB: Kevin Schade (66' for Janelt)
6.6/10
SUB: Mathias Jensen (81' for Damsgaard)
n/a
Subs not used: Valdimarsson, Henry, Carvalho, Mee, Konak, Maghoma, Kim
Liverpool Player Ratings vs. Brentford (4-2-3-1)
*Ratings provided by FotMob*
Player
Rating
GK: Alisson Becker
8.5/10
RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold
8.6/10
CB: Ibrahima Konate
7.6/10
CB: Virgil van Dijk (c)
7.6/10
LB: Konstantinos Tsimikas
7.3/10
CM: Ryan Gravenberch
7.6/10
CM: Alexis Mac Allister
7.7/10
RM: Mohamed Salah
8.0/10
AM: Dominik Szoboszlai
7.5/10
LM: Cody Gakpo
7.8/10
ST: Luis Díaz
7.3/10
SUB: Andrew Robertson (65' for Tsimikas)
6.8/10
SUB: Darwin Nunez (65' for Diaz)
8.6/10
SUB: Curtis Jones (80' for Mac Allister)
6.3/10
SUB: Harvey Elliott (80' for Szoboszlai)
7.0/10
SUB: Federico Chiesa (87' for Gakpo)
n/a
Subs not used: Kelleher, Endo, Quansah, Bradley
Player of the Match: Trent Alexander-Arnold
