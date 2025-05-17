Brentford vs. Fulham: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Brentford continue their march towards European football when they host fellow west Londoners Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday.
The Bees are chasing an eighth-place finish which could see them feature in UEFA competition next term, although their qualification depends on the performances of Manchester City and Newcastle United specifically. Still, they must give themselves the best chance possible and victory this weekend would move them three points ahead of chasers Brighton & Hove Albion before their clash with champions Liverpool on Monday.
Fulham are not technically out of the race for eighth but reaching such a height seems nigh on impossible. They would need to beat Brentford and Manchester City in their final two games and hope for slip-ups from those above them in the standings. Currently perched in 11th, the Cottagers will do well to make the top half.
Here is Sports Illustrated‘s guide to a derby in the capital.
What Time Does Brentford vs. Fulham Kick-Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Gtech Community Stadium
- Date: Sunday, 18 May
- Kick-off Time: 15:00 BST / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT
- Referee: Jarred Gillett
- VAR: John Brooks
Brentford vs. Fulham Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Brentford: 2 wins
- Fulham: 2 wins
- Draws: 1
- Last meeting: Fulham 2–1 Brentford (November 4, 2024) - Premier League
Current Form (All Competitions)
Brentford
Fulham
Ipswich 0–1 Brentford - 10/05/25
Fulham 1–3 Everton - 10/05/25
Brentford 4–3 Man Utd - 04/05/25
Aston Villa 1–0 Fulham - 03/05/25
Nottingham Forest 0–2 Brentford - 01/05/25
Southampton 1–2 Fulham - 26/04/25
Brentford 4–2 Brighton - 19/04/25
Fulham 1–2 Chelsea - 20/04/25
Arsenal 1–1 Brentford - 12/04/25
Bournemouth 1–0 Fulham - 14/04/25
How to Watch Brentford vs. Fulham on TV
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Peacock
United Kingdom
Not televised - audio only streams on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 2, talkSPORT & BBC London 94.9
Canada
fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 3 Canada
Mexico
Max Mexico
Brentford Team News
Thomas Frank has confirmed that Aaron Hickey, who hasn‘t made a senior appearance since October 2023, could return to action against Fulham, although he will be eased back into proceedings following such a lengthy layoff.
Hickey‘s fellow defender Kristoffer Ajer missed last weekend‘s win over Ipswich Town but is also available. However, Vitaly Janelt, Josh Dasilva and Fábio Carvalho won‘t play again this season.
Bryan Mbeumo, who is expected to leave Brentford this summer, was recently nominated for Premier League Player of the Season and will want to celebrate with a goal against the Cottagers having blanked in his last three.
Brentford Predicted Lineup vs. Fulham
Brentford predicted lineup vs. Fulham (4-2-3-1): Flekken; Kayode, Collins, Van den Berg, Lewis-Potter; Nørgaard, Yarmolyuk; Mbeumo, Damsgaard, Schade; Wissa.
Fulham Team News
Raúl Jiménez, Harry Wilson and Adama Traoré have recently extended their contracts for another year with Fulham and Marco Silva should reward the trio with more minutes against Brentford, although not all three will necessarily start.
Timothy Castagne will definitely miss out on Sunday, however, while Rodrigo Muniz is a major fitness doubt. Harrison Reed and Reiss Nelson are others who could be unavailable for the short trip to Brentford.
Fulham Predicted Lineup vs. Brentford
Fulham predicted lineup vs. Brentford (4-3-3): Leno; Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Lukić; Sessegnon, Pereira, Iwobi; Jiménez.
Brentford vs. Fulham Score Prediction
Goals have generally followed this fixture closely and neutrals could be in for another treat this weekend. Two of the last five competitive meetings have finished 3–2 and that could be the scoreline in west London once more.
Brentford could be the side smiling after a five-goal affair given their strong recent form and the attacking quality of Bryan Mbeumo, Yoane Wissa and Kevin Schade. With dreams of Europe well within reach, the Bees won‘t be lacking motivation for Sunday‘s derby.