Brighton 3–1 Manchester United: Player Ratings As United Suffer Another Home Defeat
Manchester United succumbed to a 3–1 Premier League defeat against Brighton in what was the home side's fourth defeat from their last five matches at Old Trafford.
The Red Devils were second best for much of this encounter and fell behind after just five minutes when Yankuba Minteh put Brighton in front, after Kaoru Mitoma squared the ball for the Gambian winger to tap into an empty net.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S MANCHESTER UNITED WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
United captain Bruno Fernandes scored an equalizer in the 23rd minute, converting a penalty after Joshua Zirkzee was brought down in the penalty area.
The home side was granted a reprieve shortly after the interval when João Pedro had a goal disallowed for the visitors, but Brighton eventually restored their lead when Mitoma poked in Minteh's superb in-swinging cross.
Substitute Georginio Rutter then ensured Brighton sealed their sixth victory in seven matches against the Red Devils with the visitors' third, tapping in from close range after United goalkeeper André Onana calamitously spilt a cross from the right.
Here are the player ratings from Brighton's third successive away win at Old Trafford against Manchester United:
Manchester United Player Ratings vs. Brighton (3-4-2-1)
*Ratings provided by FotMob
Player
Rating
GK: André Onana
4.2/10
CB: Matthijs de Ligt
6.4/10
CB: Harry Maguire
5.8/10
CB: Leny Yoro
6.1/10
RWB: Noussair Mazraoui
6.1/10
CM: Manuel Ugarte
5.9/10
CM: Kobbie Mainoo
5.8/10
LWB: Diogo Dalot
6.8/10
AM: Amad Diallo
7.6/10
AM: Bruno Fernandes
7.7/10
ST: Joshua Zirkzee
6.4/10
SUB: Toby
6.5/10
SUB: Alejandro
5.8/10
SUB: Antony
n/a
SUB: Rasmus Højlund
n/a
Subs not used: Bayindir, Martínez, Malacia, Eriksen, Casemiro
Brighton Player Ratings vs. Manchester United (4-4-2)
*Ratings provided by FotMob*
Player
Rating
GK: Bart Verbruggen
6.6/10
RB: Joel Veltman
7.3/10
CB: Jan Paul van Hecke
7.4/10
CB: Lewis Dunk (c)
7.1/10
LB: Pervis Estupiñán
7.3/10
RM: Yankuba Minteh
8.6/10
CM: Carlos Baleba
7.1/10
CM: Yasin Ayari
7.4/10
LM: Kaoru Mitoma
8.5/10
ST: Joao Pedro
6.9/10
ST: Danny Welbeck
7.5/10
SUB: Georginio Rutter
7.5/10
SUB: Solly March
6.6/10
SUB: Tariq Lamptey
n/a
SUB: Julio Enciso
n/a
SUB: Diego Gómez
n/a
Subs not used: Steele, Webster, Adingra, McConville
Player of the Match: Yankuba Minteh (Brighton)
READ THE LATEST MANCHESTER UNITED NEWS, PREVIEWS, PREDICTIONS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE