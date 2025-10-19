SI

‘It Will Be Difficult’—Bruno Fernandes Ignores Club Rivalries to Send Diogo Jota Message

Liverpool host Manchester United in the first northwest derby since Jota’s tragic passing over the summer.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes took the buildup to Sunday’s clash with Liverpool as the opportunity to hail his late compatriot Diogo Jota, admitting that it will be a difficult and emotional occasion at Anfield this weekend.

Jota and his younger brother André were tragically killed in a car accident on July 3, creating an indelible rift in the footballing fabric which stretched far beyond Merseyside. Fernandes came through Portugal’s youth teams alongside Jota, forming a firm friendship with a reliably affable character even though they routinely found themselves on opposite sides in the Premier League.

There will be no reunion on Sunday, but Jota was still at the forefront of Fernandes’s thoughts.

“No, obviously, it’s difficult and sad not to have your national teammate there,” United’s skipper told Sky Sports. “Played many times against him, not only with the Liverpool shirt but also with the Wolves shirt.

Fernandes and Jota’s Record as Teammates

Stat

Record

Games

52

Wins

37

Draws

8

Losses

7

Bruno Fernandes goals & assists

18 & 16

Diogo Jota goals & assists

16 & 12

“It will be difficult because I know how much the fans love the way Diogo was, as everyone loved because he was a quiet but funny character inside the dressing room. Obviously, it will be a difficult moment, but I want to remember the good things and the good moments he had there.”

Liverpool retired Jota’s No. 20 shirt and are planning a permanent tribute to their beloved forward outside Anfield inspired by the memorials laid by fans back in July. Fernandes, Diogo Dalot and United head coach Ruben Amorm were among those who paid tribute to Jota at the time.

The late, great finisher enjoyed an unbeaten record against United. Not once across his 11 career meetings with the Red Devils did Jota finish on the losing side, claiming seven wins, four goals and as many draws. On his first trip to Old Trafford as a Liverpool player in May 2021, Jota cancelled out Fernandes’s opening goal as the visitors went on to claim a 4–2 victory.

There will be no chance for a settling of scores on Sunday but as Fernandes insisted, Jota’s legacy will hang heavy over the fixture. “Obviously, he is not with us in presence, but he will be there in some way.”

Fernandes and Jota’s Record as Opponents

Stat

Bruno Fernandes

Diogo Jota

Games

7

7

Wins

0

5

Draws

2

2

Defeats

5

0

Goals

1

2

