Bruno Guimaraes ‘Receives Lucrative Transfer Approach’ Ahead of Summer Window
Newcastle United may have a fight on their hands to retain star midfielder Bruno Guimarães this summer, with several Saudi Arabian clubs reportedly boasting an interest in the Brazil international.
Guimarães has played an integral role in Newcastle’s rise since joining the club in 2022, just after the Magpies were taken over by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia. The midfielder has often donned the captain's armband since Jamaal Lascelles suffered a long-term knee injury and is now hopeful of returning Eddie Howe’s side to the Champions League.
He captained Newcastle to their first major domestic trophy in 70 years back in March as they downed Liverpool 2–1 in the Carabao Cup final. With tears in his eyes, Guimarães said post-match: "This is one of the best days of my life."
Given how important he is to Howe’s side and the relationship Guimarães has built with the Toon Army, a summer move away from Newcastle appears unlikely. However, according to Brazilian media outlet UOL, the midfielder may be swayed by the financial incentives that come with joining a PIF-backed Saudi Pro League club.
Al Ittihad have reportedly already made contact with Guimarães, while Al Hilal also boast an interest, although they are ambitiously prioritising a move for Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes. Al Ahli and Al Nassr are also owned by the PIF.
The Newcastle star doesn’t yet want to leave Europe, but the report suggests he’d be ’open’ to a Saudi move. If the Magpies fail to qualify for the Champions League on the final day of the Premier League season, increased speculation may emerge regarding Guimarães’ future.
Newcastle will seal their place in Europe’s premier club competition with a victory at home to Everton on Sunday. Anything but three points and they risk being usurped in the race for a top-five finish.