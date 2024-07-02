Brutal Camera Angle for USMNT-Uruguay Match Destroyed by Soccer Fans
The USMNT took on Uruguay in a critical Copa América group stage clash on Monday evening, fighting to advance to the knockout stages of the tournament.
The viewing experience for those watching at home was a bit bizarre, however. The broadcast was frequently shown from an awkward camera angle, with the game seemingly being recorded from well above the stadium.
Although there were still frequent close-up shots of players and coaches, much of the live action was depicted from the strange camera angle, prompting some complaints from fans on social media.
The FOX broadcast made clear that the camera angles were from the "world feed" provided by CONMEBOL, with the game's commentators making multiple mentions of that during the first half.
Still, fans couldn't help but voice their frustrations with the viewing experience, expressing their disappointment on X.