Bukayo Saka Praises ‘Unbelievable’ Odegaard After Emphatic Arsenal Victory
Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka expressed his delight at the return of his teammate Martin Ødegaard, after both players featured in the Gunners’ emphatic 5-1 triumph away at Sporting CP in the Champions League.
The 23-year-old finished yesterday evening with a goal and an assist from Arsenal’s dominant display, while Ødegaard, making his first appearance in Europe this season, was fouled for the penalty from which Saka scored.
This resounding victory in Lisbon marked the first time Arsenal scored five in a Champions League match since 2008, and comes days after an excellent attacking performance in their 3-0 home Premier League win against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.
Moments after the final whistle yesterday, Saka was quick to emphasize Ødegaard's significant value, both in this Arsenal team, and for himself as a player, as their on-field relationship continues to bear much fruit for the Gunners.
"He is an unbelievable player and the day he returned, there was a big smile on my face," Saka said.
"You can see the chemistry we have; how much I enjoy playing with him. So, I am happy he is back and I hope he stays fit for the rest of the season."
Ødegaard returned from injury in the final minutes of Arsenal’s 1-0 away defeat against Inter Milan in the Champions League on Nov. 6, after missing two months of action with an ankle injury picked up on international duty for Norway in September.
The 25-year-old, who created the most open play chances in the Premier League last season, has now started in the team’s last three matches, providing two assists and earning numerous plaudits for the level of his performances since his return.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta stated post-match that having the Norwegian among several others returning to the squad has significantly played a part in both victories after the international break.
The Spaniard also mentioned how yesterday’s performance yesterday has given the team belief, and stressed the need for consistency, as the Gunners seek to reassert their Champions League credentials, as well as make up ground on Premier League leaders Liverpool, with Arsenal sitting fourth in the table, nine points away from the top.
Speaking at his post-match press conference yesterday, Arteta said: “A lot [has changed since the international break] because we were training with 11-12 players for a long period so they could not train and play, and then suddenly almost everybody is fit and available. We are still managing certain players but their level is rising. I have no doubt we have the right ability, we are going to be a really good side.
“When we played PSG [in October], we were exceptional, again, when we played Bayern [in April], we were exceptional and some mistakes cost us. Now [today vs Sporting], it’s this level, that’s the level we have to be able to cope and you have to make it happen, then that creates belief, then on the next one the players will be better prepared. We need that consistency because the ability to do it is there.”