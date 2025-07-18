Report: Bundesliga Club Looking to Add Josh Sargent from Norwich City
Could the Bundesliga become the next big league for Americans in Europe?
On Friday, GiveMeSport reported that U.S. men’s national team striker Josh Sargent could be on his way to VfL Wolfsburg from Norwich City of the English Championship, a report emerging just days after another USMNT star, Malik Tillman, signed with defending Bundesliga champions, Bayer Leverkusen.
According to the report, Wolfsburg are closing in on a transfer fee with the Championship side, with a figure in the realm of £21 million ($28 million). However, they were not the only club interested, with Premier League side Burnley also showing initial intrigue towards the 25-year-old American striker.
While Sargent has dealt with injuries throughout his career impacting his time with the USMNT as well, his 2024-25 season brought him back to form.
In 32 appearances with Norwich, he scored 15 goals and five assists, earning a nod to the EFL Championship team of the season bringing his total to 44 goals and nine assists over the last three seasons in the English second division.
A move to Germany, though, would bring him back to a chapter earlier in his career. Before heading to England and Norwich in 2021, Sargent scored 13 goals in 73 appearances with Werder Bremen after graduating to the first team in 2018.
Born in O’Fallon, Missouri, Sargent’s form and status in Europe has earned him time with the USMNT, where he has scored five goals in 28 appearances, including playing significant minutes at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.
His last appearance with the USMNT came in the Concacaf Nations League semifinal in March 2025, where he played 68 minutes in a loss to Panama, and he last scored a national team goal in November 2019, netting two in a 4–0 win over Cuba.
Should the deal go through at $28 million, it would rank as the fifth-highest transfer for an American player in history, trailing only Christian Pulisic, Malik Tillman, Folarin Balogun, and Brendan Aaronson, but topping Tyler Adams' move from Leeds United to AFC Bournemouth.
VfL Wolfsburg are set to kick off the 2025-26 Bundesliga season on Aug. 23 against 1. FC Heidenheim, while Norwich look ahead to their Championship opener against Millwall on Aug. 9.