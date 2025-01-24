C.F. Monterrey vs. Pachuca: Expert Predictions for Liga MX Matchup
Two of the three Liga MX representatives in the upcoming 2025 FIFA Club World Cup clash on matchweek 3 of the Clausura 2025 season with Pachuca visiting Monterrey at the Estadio BBVA.
The Liga MX season is yet to kick into gear, but with three matchweeks in the span of seven days, things could begin to get more serious as teams reach full strength with all of their winter signings on board and ready to go.
Monterrey's goal for the season remains the same as it has been for the better part of the 2020s: championship or bust. Martin Demichelis has a formidable squad at his disposal, one that lost in the final last season. Now, in his sophomore season in Mexico, the Argentine manager looks to win Monterrey's first Liga MX title since 2019.
Pachuca are in a different spot. In what could be Guillermo Almada's final season at the helm, this young side doesn't have the overall depth other teams in Mexico possess. However, Pachuca's academy remains arguably the best in the country and this young squad could take a leap forward this season. If they reach the playoffs, then Pachuca could be a dark horse given the quality and deadly attackers in their lineup.
Both teams will see the return of players that participated in the Mexican national team tour in South America. Pedro Pedraza and Elías Montiel for Pachuca and Victor Guzmán and Gustavo Sánchez for Monterrey, will be available for the match.
What Time Does C.F. Monterrey vs. Pachuca Kick-Off
- Location: Monterrey, Mexico.
- Stadium: Estadio BBVA
- Date: Saturday, Jan. 25.
- Kick-Off Time: 10:10 p.m. ET
C.F. Monterrey vs. Pachuca H2H Record (Last Five Games)
- Monterrey: 4 wins
- Pachuca: 1 win
Current Form in Clausura 2025
Monterrey have a couple of 1–1 draws in the first two games of the season vs. Puebla and Toluca. Pachuca had their matchweek 1 game postponed given the team asked for extra time to recover from their trip to the 2024 Intercontinental Cup in Saudi Arabia. In their first game of the season, they defeated Santos Laguna 2–1.
How to Watch C.F. Monterrey vs. Pachuca on TV and Live Stream?
The game will be broadcasted on TV for U.S. audiences on TUDN and Univision. Fans can also watch the game on streaming on DirectTV Stream and ViX Premium.
C.F. Monterrey vs. Pachuca Predicted Lineups
Monterrey (4-2-3-1): Andrada, Chávez, Guzmán, Moreno, Arteaga; Deossa, Fimbres; Torres, Canales, Corona; Berterame.
Pachuca (4-3-3): Moreno; Sánchez, Barreto, Micolta, González; Pedraza, Montiel, Bautista; Kennedy, Idrissi, Rondón.
C.F. Monterrey vs. Pachuca Prediction
It'll be a close matchup between two teams with sufficient attacking quality to make this an attractive game for spectators. Monterrey enter the game as favorites but especially from the midfield onwards, Pachuca is a dangerous team.
Monterrey needs to get off the mark and score all three points. After a solid showing against Toluca last weekend, they should manage to pull off the victory at home.
Prediction: Monterrey 2-1 Pachuca