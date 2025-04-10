Camp Nou Renovations: Latest Updates on FC Barcelona’s Stadium Transformation
FC Barcelona's Camp Nou is one of the most legendary stadiums in soccer history.
Opened in 1957, the stadium has been home to some of the sport’s most iconic players, including Diego Maradona, Johan Cruyff, and, of course, Lionel Messi—widely regarded as the greatest to ever play the game.
For some time now, however, no one has graced its famous green grass, as work on the stadium's first-ever major renovation began in June 2023.
Here's everything you need to know about the renovation, including why it's happening, what it will look like, and when Camp Nou is expected to reopen.
Why Is Camp Nou Being Renovated?
Having never undergone any major work since its construction, Camp Nou had been deteriorating in the years leading up to its first-ever redevelopment.
A harrowing reflection of the club's crumbling financial state under former president Josep Maria Bartomeu, Camp Nou was reportedly covered in pigeon nests, with excrement leaking out, creating unpleasant smells and attracting swarms of flies and mites inside the stadium.
Most worryingly, reports indicated cracks and structural issues that were dangerous enough to potentially cause injuries to fans, yet the club continued to play there despite the warnings.
The plans to revamp the stadium date back as far as 2007, with the club initially looking to upgrade it to celebrate its 50th anniversary.
However, due to a series of financial problems, the plans were delayed multiple times, only eventually getting the green light in April 2022, just over a year after Joan Laporta was reinstated as president following Bartomeu's resignation.
Key Features of the Renovated Camp Nou
Limak Construction is the company responsible for overseeing the renovation of Camp Nou, now known as Spotify Camp Nou.
According to the Turkish construction firm, the renovation will increase the stadium's capacity by 6,000—raising it from 99,000 to 105,000—making it the largest stadium in Europe.
The two lower tiers of the stadium are being preserved and fitted with new seats, while the top tier is being completely demolished, rebuilt, and covered with a new roof.
In addition, an indoor parking lot, commercial areas, VIP zones, and new changing rooms are being constructed. The club museum will also be relocated inside the newly designed third-tier.
Camp Nou Renovation Progress: Where Are We Now in 2025?
Steady progress is being made at Camp Nou, with both the interior and exterior of the stadium gradually coming together.
New seats have already been installed in parts of the stands, while work continues in the press box and VIP sections. The new pitch is expected to be laid by the end of April.
As a general rule, construction work in Barcelona is not permitted between 9 p.m. and 8 a.m. on weekdays, and from 9 p.m. until 9:30 a.m. on weekends and holidays. However, in early April, the Barcelona City Council announced an extension of a special permit allowing 24-hour work at Camp Nou, aiming to accelerate the stadium’s completion.
When Will the Camp Nou Renovation Be Completed?
FC Barcelona initially hoped to play the second half of the 2024-25 season in the newly renovated Camp Nou. However, due to delays, the completion of the renovation work is now "targeted for 2026," according to Limak.
Renovation Costs and Financial Impact
The renovation of Camp Nou is part of a larger project called "Espai Barça," which aims to transform all of FC Barcelona’s facilities, including the Estadi Johan Cruyff and the Nou Palau Blaugrana—the home of the club’s basketball teams.
The total cost of the project is expected to be around €1.5 billion (approximately $1.66 billion).
Though the renovation has added further financial strain to a club already deep in debt, the long-term hope is that the increased capacity and upgraded facilities will attract more fans on matchdays and tourists year-round—significantly boosting revenue.
The stadium is also being designed to run on green energy sources, with the goal of becoming “a benchmark for energy self-generation,” which, in theory, should help reduce long-term operating costs.
More income and lower expenses can only be a good thing. And while it may take time to offset the cost of construction, the hope is that in the future, FC Barcelona will no longer have to worry about whether it can afford to register players for La Liga.
Where Is FC Barcelona Playing During Renovations?
During the Camp Nou renovations, FC Barcelona has been playing at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, also known as Barcelona Olympic Stadium.
Situated on Montjuïc—a shallow hill in the southwest of Barcelona—the stadium has a capacity of 55,926 and was previously used for the 1992 Summer Olympics.
It is the second-largest sports stadium in Catalonia, behind Camp Nou.