Canada 2-1 USA: Player Ratings in Forgettable, Disappointing Weekend for USMNT
The United States lost the Concacaf Nations League third place match to Canada in what's been a major setback of an international break.
Canada struck first through Minnesota United's Tani Oluwaseyi. After failing to clear the ball, the Canadian striker was in the right position to calmly slot the ball past Matt Turner. When fans might've expected the USMNT to roll over and give up in a game without stakes outside of bragging rights, Diego Luna stepped up. The Real Salt Lake player made a dashing run into the box before finding Patrick Agyemang for the equalizer.
A goal made by MLS talent and one that should justify Luna's continued inclusion moving forward. Or, at least a creative midfielder in that position pushing taking the load off of Christian Pulisic.
Tempers flared in the second half when Jonathan David had a scoring opportunity with a trailing Max Arfsten looking to get back. David tried to chop the ball and create some space, but ended up slipping as the chance amounted to nothing. Canada coach Jesse Marsch was irate thinking his side deserved a penalty and was subsequently showed a red card. The decision on the field was correct given there was no contact in the box, but the moment showcased the emotions of the game.
If Marsch had kept his cool, he would've seen David make the most of his next opportunity with a beautiful left-footed finish to reestablish Canada's lead.
The USMNT had half-chances and some moments after David's goal, but failed to equalize as the weekend ended in further disappointment.
USMNT player ratings below.
USMNT Player Ratings vs. Canada (4-2-3-1)
Ratings provided by Fotmob
Players
Ratings
GK: Matt Turner
5.8/10
RB: Joe Scally
6.0/10
CB: Mark McKenzie
6.6/10
CB: Cameron Carter-Vickers
6.4/10
LB: Max Arfsten
5.4/10
DM: Weston McKennie
5.6/10
DM: Tyler Adams
6.3/10
RW: Diego Luna
6.5/10
AM: Christian Pulisic
6.4/10
LW: Tim Weah
6.4/10
ST: Patrick Agyemang
7.0/10
SUB: Marlon Fossey (46' for Scally)
6.4/10
SUB: Gio Reyna (69' for Pulisic)
5.8/10
SUB: Tanner Tessmann (69' for Adams)
5.9/10
SUB: Yunus Musah (69' for McKennie)
6.5/10
SUB: Brian White (78' for Agyemang)
6.2/10