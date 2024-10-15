Canada Predicted Lineup vs. Panama: International Friendly
Canada's lone match of the October international break comes against Panama at BMO Field Tuesday night.
Jesse Marsch's team is coming off an undefeated run in the September international break against the U.S. men's national team and Mexico. Canada shocked the soccer world with a 2–1 victory on U.S. soil before drawing 0–0 vs. Canada at AT&T Stadium.
Canada impressed throughout Copa América as it reached the semi final in its first major tournament, falling short against the eventual winners in Argentina. With the likes of Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David and Moïse Bombito in the squad, Canada will look to impress at home in front of its fans against a tough Panama side.
Marsch could shift back to a 4-4-2 that gives Canada balance all over the pitch while getting the best out of two of its best players in Jonathan David and Cyle Larin up top in a strike partnership.
Canada Predicted Lineup vs. Panama (4-4-2)
GK: Maxime Crépeau—The Portland Timbers shot-stoppers looks to start in between the sticks for Canada.
RB: Richie Laryea—The ex-Nottingham Forest figure is one of the most versatile players in the Canada squad, capable of lining up everywhere on the pitch except at striker. He should get the nod at right-back on the opposite side of Davies.
CB: Moïse Bombito—The former Colorado Rapids defender is going through an up-and-down start to life at Ligue 1 club OGC Nice. The 24-year-old has plenty of potential, though, and Marsch should look to included him as much as he can in his backline.
CB: Derek Cornelius—Cornelius is one of the more underrated defenders in CONCACAF that works well alongside Bombito.
LB: Alphonso Davies—The Bayern Munich full-back is approaching 60 appearances at just 23-years-old. He'll aim to lift Canada to victory and get up the pitch to join in on the attack.
RM: Ali Ahmed—Ahmed is the most likely player to feature in the right-midfield role in this setup whit Laryea playing just behind him in defense.
CM: Stephen Eustáquio—Eustáquio remains one of Canada's most important players covering so much ground in the midfield.
CM: Mathieu Choinière—The young midfielder recently moved to the Swiss Super League to join Grasshopper Club Zürich and could work well alongside the experienced Eustáquio. Not only do they form a solid midfield partnership, but Eustáquio could give Choinière some pointers since they play the same position.
LM: Jacob Shaffelburg—The former Toronto FC player impressed during Copa América and will look to continue his good run of form at the international level vs. Panama.
ST: Jonathan David—The Lille striker is enjoying a solid season in front of goal in Ligue 1 with five goals in seven appearances. David will aim to continue bagging goals playing up top next to Larin.
ST: Cyle Larin—Larin has shown up for Canada time and time again over the years, proving that he can be a player that the head coach can rely on. He's formed a solid strike partnership with David over the years and will look to build on his 29 goals scored for his country.