Canada Predicted Lineup vs. Suriname: Concacaf Nations League QF Second Leg
Canada is just one positive result away from punching its ticket to the Concacaf Nations League semifinals.
After an impressive fourth-place finish at Copa América 2024, Canada has enjoyed a four-game unbeaten streak over the last three months. The Reds defeated the U.S. men's national team on U.S. soil for the first time since 1957, then went on to secure a goalless draw with Mexico and a victory over Panama.
Jesse Marsch's side kept to its winning ways with a 0–1 victory over Suriname in the first leg of the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals. Junior Hoilett found the back of the net in the 82nd minute, giving Canada the advantage heading into the second leg at BMO Field.
Marsch will once again be without his best player as Alphonso Davies recovers from fatigue, leaving Ali Ahmed set to start in his place for a second consecutive match. Canada will also be without Derek Cornelius, who is out with a chest injury. Several of Marsch's typical starters, including Cyle Larin, are set to return to the XI, though, after only featuring off the bench in the first leg.
Here's how Canada could line up against Suriname in the second leg on Nov. 19.
Canada Predicted Lineup vs. Suriname (5-3-2)
GK: Maxime Crépeau—After sitting out the first leg, expect the Portland Timbers goalkeeper to rejoin the starting XI.
RB: Richie Laryea—The versatile 29-year-old can play almost anywhere on the pitch for the Reds, but he will round out the back line against Suriname.
CB: Moïse Bombito—The defender emerged as one of Canada's most consistent players at Copa América 2024 and will once again look to keep Suriname off the scoresheet.
CB: Alistair Johnston—Beyond his defensive duties, Johnston is a threat in the final third; he already has four goals and three assists for Celtic this season.
CB: Joel Waterman—Should Marsch opt for a back five again, expect Waterman to be his third center back. The 28-year-old had a rather underwhelming night in the first leg, but ultimately did his job well enough to keep a clean sheet.
LB: Ali Ahmed—Ahmed is the man to fill the large hole left by Davies on the left flank. After losing the most duels in the first leg, he will hope to put in a better performance on Tuesday.
CM: Jacob Shaffelburg—Shaffelburg scored Canada's opener against the USMNT back in September and will look to contribute more in the final third in Tuesday's clash.
CM: Stephen Eustáquio—Eustáquio remains Marsch's most trusted midfielder. The FC Porto player covers the most ground for the Reds and often completes the most passes.
CM: Mathieu Choinière—After Ismaël Koné disappointed in the first leg, Choinière is first in line to take his place in the middle of the park.
ST: Jonathan David—The Lille striker assisted Canada's only goal in the first leg and created the most chances (4) for his side in its 0–1 victory.
ST: Cyle Larin—Expect Larin to return to Marsch's XI after only playing 29 minutes on Friday. The Mallorca man could become Canada's all-time leading goalscorer if he finds the back of the net in the second leg.