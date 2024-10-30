Carabao Cup 2024–25 Quarterfinal Draw: All Fixtures
The full list of Carabao Cup quarterfinal fixtures as just eight teams remain in the competition.
The Carabao Cup 2024–25 quarterfinal draw is complete with just eight teams left in the competition fighting it out for the first piece of domestic silverware this season.
Southampton and Brentford punched their tickets to the final eight on Tuesday defeating Stoke City and Sheffield Wednesday respectively. Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United handled business while Crystal Palace and Newcastle United picked up big victories over Aston Villa and Chelsea respectively.
In the biggest fixture of the round of 16, Tottenham Hotspur defeated Manchester City at home as Ange Postecoglou searches for his first trophy as Spurs boss.
Carabao Cup 2024–25 Quarterfinals: All Fixtures
Here's the full list of quarterfinal fixtures:
- Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United
- Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace
- Newcastle vs. Brentford
- Southampton vs. Liverpool
