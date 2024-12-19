Carabao Cup 2024-25 Semifinals: Matches, Dates, Format
The Carabao Cup semifinals have been drawn as four Premier League teams remain challenging for the first piece of English silverware this season.
Carabao Cup 2024-25 Semifinals: Matches, Dates
Here are the semifinal matches:
- Arsenal vs. Newcastle United
- Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Arsenal, Liverpool, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur booked their tickets to the semifinals with victories over Crystal Palace, Southampton, Brentford and Manchester United respectively. Each club has a compelling storyline for going on and lifting the cup in Wembley Stadium.
Arsenal and Mikel Arteta need a trophy to reinforce the confidence and belief in the ongoing project. Early struggles in the Premier League have the Gunners trailing Liverpool. Depending on what happens in the league and in Europe, a trophy would at least give Arteta some more credit in the bank.
For Liverpool, it's a chance for Arne Slot to lift a trophy in his first season. Added belief in what the Dutchman is doing with the Reds would be a proper catalyst to winning more this season.
Ange Postecoglou has openly stated his habit for winning trophies in his second season. Lifting a trophy with Tottenham Hotspur would be even more special. And for Eddie Howe's Newcastle, expectations and hype for the team have simmered after competing in the Champions League last season. The Magpies came close two seasons ago, but fell to Erik ten Hag's Manchester United. A chance to write a different story this season.
When is the Carabao Cup Final?
The Carabao Cup final will be played Mar. 16, 2025 at Wembley Stadium.