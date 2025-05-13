Carlo Ancelotti Bids Emotional Farewell to Real Madrid Fans
Carlo Ancelotti spoke honestly over his impending Real Madrid departure, suggesting that he will leave the club with no hard feelings after Brazil confirmed the Italian as their new manager.
Ancelotti has overseen a disappointing 2024-25 season in the Spanish capital, and barring a staggering Barcelona collapse, they'll end the campaign with no domestic silverware or a 16th Champions League title.
The Italian, who masterminded Madrid's double success last season, has struggled to establish balance this term despite the arrival of leading goalscorer Kylian Mbappe, with their collective woes allowing a rejuvenated Barcelona to capitalise.
Ancelotti has enjoyed a hugely successful second spell overall with the club, though, and he spoke rather philosophically about his impending departure in Tuesday's pre-match press conference ahead of Mallorca's visit on Wednesday night.
"Football, like life, is an adventure that begins and ends," he told reporters (via AS). "I always knew that one day it would end. A very beautiful period ends. I had a great time. But like everything in life, there comes a time like that. If life ends, imagine if a football team's time can end."
Ancelotti will leave Madrid for a second time at the end of the season before starting his role as the first foreign manager in Brazil's history. He's expected to name his squad for the Selecao's June World Cup qualifiers on May 26 — the day after he oversees his final game in charge as Madrid boss.
While the 65-year-old has been unable to escape widespread criticism for his management this season, the stoic Italian has said he's always felt the love at the Santiago Bernabeu.
"I've never felt that Real Madrid didn't want me. Real Madrid loves me," an emotional Ancelotti said. "Real Madrid always loves me. They've always shown me affection. I couldn't be Real Madrid's manager for life. This is coming to an end for many reasons. Maybe the club needs a new lease of life."
He has three more games to oversee before leaving for South America, and will doubtlessly be well received by Madridistas in attendance on the final day as Real Sociedad visit the Bernabeu. Ancelotti may even shed a tear as he bids farewell for a second time, but an exciting venture beckons with the five-time world champions.