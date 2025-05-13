Carlo Ancelotti's Son Among Candidates in European Giants' Manager Search, per Report
Davide Ancelotti, son of Carlo, is one of the names under consideration for the Rangers job after the Scottish giants parted ways with Philippe Clement earlier this year.
Former captain Barry Ferguson is in charge on an interim basis until the summer, with Rangers hoping to appoint their new boss in the coming weeks.
Sky Sports report that the club are refining their shortlist and speaking to a number of candidates, and Ancelotti is in the picture. While Davide has the option of joining his dad with the Brazilian national team once he begins his post on May 26, he's likely to pursue a head coaching job of his own having functioned as Carlo's assistant at Bayern Munich, Napoli, Everton and Real Madrid.
Spanish outlet AS (via Fabrizio Romano) were the first to report that Rangers had made contact with Ancelotti over their managerial vacancy, although an agreement between the two parties is not believed to be close. The Glaswegian club are weighing up other options, such as Danny Rohl, Rob Edwards and Russell Martin.
Ancelotti has also attracted interest from Como, but the Italian club will continue with Cesc Fabregas next season after an impressive 2024-25 campaign. Everton were once intrigued, but they're currently not in need of a new boss given David Moyes' impact upon his return to Merseyside.
The 35-year-old has gained a lofty reputation for what he's achieved in the dugout with his father. Davide plays a prominent role on the training pitch, is said to be instrumental in developing tactical plans based on the opposition, and is relatable to younger players. The Italian also has a fitness background, as he first worked under Carlo at Paris Saint-Germain as a fitness coach, joining in 2012, before he completed his UEFA-A coaching license.
Rangers, who have won just one league title in 14 years and have burned through three managers since 2022, require rejuvenation and stability. Hiring a head coaching novice would be bold, but perhaps such bravery is necessary if they're to reassert themselves at the top of the Scottish game.