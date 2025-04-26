Cascadia Cup, Copa Tejas and More: Ranking the 7 MLS Rivalry Cups
In the early days of MLS, rivalries didn’t come easily. Not many clubs were incredibly close to one another, and there lacked years of an between teams and their supporters.
To remedy that issue, some clubs and supporters’ groups introduced their own trophies between two or three clubs, adding some silverware to the bragging rights that come with regular-season wins in heated matchups.
Even as MLS has grown and created new natural rivalries over the past 30 years, several clubs still seek one of the league's “Rivalry Cups” each season.
Ranked from least-heated to most, here are the MLS Rivalry Cups you should know about, as the 2025 regular season continues.
7. Brimstone Cup - Chicago Fire vs. FC Dallas (2001)
Created by the supporters’ groups of Chicago Fire FC and FC Dallas, the Brimstone Cup has been awarded since 2001. However, it has lost some lustre in recent years, with Dallas and Chicago not meeting in every MLS regular season in an unbalanced schedule between Eastern Conference and Western Conference teams.
While there were no games between the two teams in 2023 or 2024, Chicago Fire won the 2025 title with a 3–1 victory over FC Dallas in what was Gregg Berhalter’s first win as Fire head coach.
The 2025 win was Chicago’s ninth, trailing Dallas’ 12 victories.
6. Heritage Cup - Seattle Sounders FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes (2009)
The Heritage Cup rivalry between Seattle Sounders FC and the San Jose Earthquakes dates back to the 1970s, when both teams competed in the now-defunct North American Soccer League (NASL). However, they introduced the Heritage Cup in 2009, bringing some silverware to the battles between two of the longest-running clubs on the American West Coast.
While Seattle focuses more on the Cascadia Cup and San Jose eyes their California state rivals, the trophy is still awarded each season, with Seattle and San Jose both claiming the title eight times.
5. Trillium Cup - Toronto FC vs. Columbus Crew SC (2008)
Initially started as part of a small wager between the mayors of Toronto and Columbus, the Trillium Cup helped Toronto FC and the Columbus Crew establish a rival in their early days, before more clear-cut foes emerged.
While Toronto may focus on CF Montréal and Columbus on the “Hell is Real Derby” against FC Cincinnati, the Trillium Cup continues to be awarded to the best team across the Toronto vs. Columbus matchups each season.
Named after the Provincial Flower of Ontario and State Wildflower of Ohio, the Crew have won 10 times, compared to Toronto’s seven.
4. Atlantic Cup - New York Red Bulls vs. D.C. United (1996)
Created in the inaugural season of MLS between two of the league’s most storied clubs, the Atlantic Cup is both the name of the rivalry and the trophy on the line between the former New York/New Jersey Metrostars, turned Red Bulls, and D.C. United.
Often playing 2-3 times each season, the cup goes to the team that amasses more points through the games against each other. New York won the title in 2024, bringing them to 15, one ahead of D.C. United’s 14 wins.
3. Rocky Mountain Cup - Colorado Rapids vs. Real Salt Lake (2005)
The Colorado Rapids and Real Salt Lake have struggled to compete for MLS Cup titles since RSL made a run to the MLS Cup Final in 2013. However, they contest for the Rocky Mountain Cup each season, with heated derby matches ending with a trophy awarded to the best team from their two or three matchups each campaign.
Named after the Rocky Mountains that surround Colorado and Utah, the 2005-created rivalry trophy remains one of the best in all of MLS.
2. Copa Tejas - Austin FC, FC Dallas, Houston Dynamo (2021)
Brought into MLS in 2021, Copa Tejas is the newest three-team trophy in the league, crowning the best club in Texas and developing the state’s soccer battles further than the older derby between the Houston Dynamo and FC Dallas.
While the MLS version is contested between Houston, Dallas and Austin FC, there is also a second division trophy within same supporters-led competition, pitting El Paso Locomotive FC and San Antonio FC against each other. Previously, the second tier also included the now-folded Austin Bold FC and Rio Grande Valley FC.
The trophies are awarded to the best teams from the matchups against each other, with Austin and Dallas winning the MLS version twice, while Houston seeks their first triumph.
1. Cascadia Cup - Vancouver Whitecaps, Seattle Sounders, Portland Timbers (2004)
The Cascadia Cup dates back before any of Vancouver Whitecaps FC, Seattle Sounders FC, or the Portland Timbers joined MLS, beginning in 2004 when the teams competed in the USL. However, the rivalry between the three clubs dates back to the 1970s, when all played in the NASL.
Supporters' groups from all three clubs created the trophy and tournament, and the tradition of handing the trophy to the supporters before passing it to the players continues to this day.
While schedule structures have changed over the years, the current iteration of the Cascadia Cup goes to the club that amasses the most points across all games against their other Cascadia opponents.
The Timbers are the reigning champions with four titles, the same number as the Whitecaps, both trailing Seattle’s five victories.