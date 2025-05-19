Casemiro Delivers Blunt Verdict on Man Utd‘s 2024–25 Campaign
Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has warned his teammates they can have “no excuses” for their miserable showing during the 2024–25 campaign.
While the Red Devils still have the chance to qualify for the Champions League if they can beat Tottenham Hotspur in Wednesday‘s Europa League final, there is no denying the fact that United have fallen well short of expectations this season.
United sit 16th in the Premier League table with one match left to play, having lost 18 times to date. Ruben Amorim‘s side can finish no higher than 14th, and Casemiro did not hide his disappointing towards the team‘s performance this season.
“We know that in the Premier League, it didn‘t go as we had hoped,” he told Telemundo Deportes. “Well, we have a great opportunity against Tottenham to bring happiness and joy not only to ourselves but also to the club and the fans. That is very important.
“But we know that the season, regarding matches, was not good, especially for a club like Manchester United. Here, we always expect titles and to be at the top of the table. But we have a very good opportunity and a very nice challenge to win a title and have a bit of happiness at the end of the season.
“We've had many ups and downs. We changed managers and then systems. It‘s true that in the last five or six matches we were completely focused on the Europa League.
“But of course, when it comes to Manchester United, you need to win and be at the top of the table. There are no excuses. So next season, we need to be stronger; above all, we need to win more matches and earn more points. When it comes to Manchester United, we always have to think about titles and winning.”
Casemiro went on to confess he is unsure whether qualifying for the Champions League will “save” United‘s season.
“Well, it‘s difficult to talk about whether it saves it or not. In the end, what does saving mean? What does winning mean? Everyone sees it differently.
“In my opinion, it‘s certainly a joy because winning means we play in the Champions League next year. It won‘t be easy to win, but it will be a very nice opportunity.
“It‘s true that in terms of numbers and results, this season wasn‘t good. But we have a very nice opportunity to play in the Champions League next year and have another chance at European competition.
“It‘s very difficult to say if it saves the season or if the season was good or not; every person has a different opinion. For me, it wasn‘t good, and we need to be higher up in the table. We need to think bigger when it comes to Manchester United.”