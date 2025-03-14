Cavalier 0-2 Inter Miami: Player Ratings as Herons Advance to Quarterfinals
Inter Miami advanced past Cavalier in the Concacaf Champions Cup moving on to the final eight of the competition.
Tadeo Allende won a penalty in the first half continuing his strong form to start the season. Luis Suarez stepped up and scored the penalty to give Miami a three goal lead on aggregate.
Lionel Messi was named to the bench in consecutive games, though this time around he was substituted on in the second half for just under 40 minutes of play. He scored in the dying minutes of the game and the tie overall. Javier Mascherano continues to take it easy with Messi early in the season as the club looks to manage his minutes to keep him fit.
Next up for the Herons is an all-MLS clash taking on LAFC.
Inter Miami player ratings below.
Inter Miami Player Ratings vs. Cavalier (4-2-3-1)
Ratings Provided by Fotmob
Player
Rating
GK: Oscar Ustari
7.3/10
RB: Ian Fray
7.0/10
CB: Maximiliano Falcon
7.7/10
CB: Noah Allen
7.8/10
LB: Jordi Alba
7.6/10
CM: Federico Redondo
7.5/10
CM: Sergio Busquets
6.9/10
AM: Telasco Segovia
7.5/10
RW: Tadeo Allende
7.8/10
LW: David Ruiz
6.3/10
ST: Luis Suárez
8.2/10
SUB: Benjamin Cremaschi (17' for Ruiz)
6.8/10
SUB: Yannick Bright (53' for Busquets)
7.4/10
SUB: Lionel Messi (53' for Suarez)
7.1/10
SUB: Tomas Aviles (75' for Alba)
6.5/10
SUB: Santiago Morales (75' for Segovia)
6.9/10