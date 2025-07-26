15-Year-Old Cavan Sullivan Scores in First Manchester City Appearance
Young American star Cavan Sullivan has already captured plenty of attention as the youngest player to play in MLS, but he made an impact with Manchester City on Saturday.
While the 15-year-old Philadelphia Union midfielder is currently in the MLS and MLS Next Pro season, he is set to join Manchester City and will complete the transfer when he turns 18. However, he travelled to England this week to participate in a summer training camp with the club’s U-21 side, marking his first involvement with the academy teams.
It didn’t take long for him to make an impact, either, as he brought his experience playing against top professionals in MLS to England. In a 16-minute appearance against Buxton, Sullivan found the back of the net, in what ended as a 3–2 loss.
Given Sullivan is still years away from making the move across the pond to Manchester, this summer should serve as valuable experience for the youngster alongside the minutes he receives in MLS and MLS Next Pro.
In 2024, Sullivan signed the largest homegrown deal in MLS history, which included a clause allowing him to join Man City once he turns 18, the minimum age FIFA accepts for an overseas transfer.
This season in MLS, Sullivan has made eight appearances and picked up an assist, while he has played nine times in MLS Next Pro, scoring five goals and adding an assist.
Although he missed the Union’s MLS match against the Colorado Rapids on Saturday, he will return to the United States and be available for selection for their next MLS match on Aug. 9 against Toronto FC.