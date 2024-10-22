CF Montreal vs. Atlanta United: MLS Wild Card Preview, Predictions, Team News
CF Montréal and Atlanta United will battle it out to earn a place in the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One in a Wild Card clash on Tuesday night at Stade Saputo.
This Wild Card contest is a single-elimination game that sees the winner advance to take on new Supporters' Shield champions Inter Miami in the Round One Best of Three Series.
Montréal managed to qualify for the Wild Card match after taking care of business at home against NYCFC on Decision Day—the final day of the MLS regular season. The 2–0 win for the Canadian outfit meant that it secured the eighth place position in the Eastern Conference table in Laurent Courtois' first year in charge.
Qualifying for the Wild Card wasn't as simple for Atlanta, however. The Five Stripes needed to win on the road against rivals Orlando City while hoping that one of Montréal or D.C. United dropped points and requiring the Union to lose, too. D.C. fell at home against Charlotte and the Union couldn't get past FC Cincinnati.
Orlando's Duncan McGuire scored a late equalizer but it was chalked off after a VAR check—meaning interim head coach Rob Valentino guided Atlanta to ninth place in the standings and a Wild Card spot.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of the Wild Card match.
What Time Does CF Montréal vs. Atlanta United Kick-off?
- Location: Montréal, Québec, Canada
- Stadium: Stade Saputo
- Date: Tuesday, Oct. 22
- Kick-off Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
CF Montréal vs. Atlanta United H2H Record (Last Five Games)
- CF Montréal: 3 wins
- Atlanta United: 2 wins
- Draws: 0
Last meeting: Atlanta United 1–2 CF Montréal (Oct. 2, 2024) – MLS
Current Form (All Competitions)
CF Montréal
Atlanta United
CF Montréal 2–0 NYCFC: Oct. 19, 2024
Orlando City 1–2 Atlanta United: Oct. 19, 2024
Charlotte FC 2–0 CF Montréal: Oct. 5, 2024
Atlanta United 2–1 New York Red Bulls: Oct. 5, 2024
Atlanta United 1–2 CF Montréal: Oct. 2, 2024
CF Montréal 3–0 San Jose Earthquakes: Sept. 28, 2024
Philadelphia Union 1–1 Atlanta United: Sept. 28, 2024
CF Montréal 2–0 Chicago Fire: Sept. 21, 2024
New York Red Bulls 2–2 Atlanta United: Sept. 21, 2024
How to Watch CF Montréal vs. Atlanta United on TV and Live Stream
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Canada
Apple TV+
CF Montréal Team News
The only Montréal player unavailable for selection is wing-back Lassi Lappalainen. The 26-year-old is recovering from a lower body injury as he managed 11 appearances in the regular season.
Former Atlanta striker Josef Martínez is in fine form just in time for the postseason. The Venezuela international bagged a brace back on Oct. 2 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium against his former club and will look to add to his six goals scored in his last five matches to eliminate the Five Stripes from the playoffs.
CF Montréal Predicted Lineup vs. Atlanta United
CF Montréal Predicted Lineup vs. Atlanta United (3-4-2-1): Sirois; Campbell, Waterman, Álvarez; Marshall-Rutty, Piette, Saliba, Edwards; Clark, Duke; Martínez.
Atlanta United Team News
Atlanta will be without winger Edwin Mosquera and reserve goalkeeper Quentin Westberg for the trip to Montréal. Mosquera is dealing with a knee injury and is unlikely to return in the postseason while Westberg could return in early November if Atlanta advances to Round One to face Miami.
Mosquera manages one goal and three assists in 22 appearances during the regular season. Westberg didn't play a single minute during the regular season and last played during the middle of the 2023 season.
Winger Saba Lobjanidze has been Atlanta's most consistent player throughout the season, logging nine goals and seven assists in 29 appearances. The Georgia international hopes to continue his excellent form to carry Atlanta into a potential Round One matchup vs. Miami.
Atlanta United Predicted Lineup vs. CF Montréal
Atlanta United Predicted Lineup vs. CF Montréal (4-2-3-1): Guzan; Lennon, Gregersen, Williams, Amador; Slisz, Fortune; Lobjanidze, Miranchuk, Silva; Thiaré.
CF Montréal vs. Atlanta United Score Prediction
Montréal have home field advantage in this one but Atlanta will be full of confidence after it seemed like it was destined to miss out on the playoffs before it clinched its spot at the last minute. Martínez will open the scoring against his former club early on, but Atlanta will rally once again with goals from Lobjanidze and Miranchuk to progress to Round One.
Prediction: CF Montréal 1-2 Atlanta United