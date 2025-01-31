Champions League Knockout Phase Draw: How to Watch, Start Time, Format Explained
The Champions League league phase is nearing its conclusion as teams, players and fans all around the world prepare for the next stage of competition.
The league phase ends on Jan. 29 with all 36 teams in action on the final day with every game kicking off at 3 p.m. ET to ensure competitive integrity. By the final whistle, 24 teams will have moved on to the next stage. Of those 24, eight will advance directly to the round of 16 while the other 16 battle it out in a two-legged playoff to earn a spot in the next round of the bracket.
How Does the Champions League Knockout Phase Draw Work?
The draw will consist of the 16 teams that finished between ninth and 24th in the league phase. teams that finished ninth through 16th will be seeded while the teams that finished 17th through 24th go into an unseeded pool.
Opponents for the playoff are determined by final league positions. Teams that finished ninth and 10th, in an example described by UEFA, will play a team that finished 23rd or 24th.
Per UEFA, eight bowls will be prepared for the draw with balls containing the names of seeded and unseeded teams placed in pairs in corresponding bowls based on league phase placings. The draw will start with the unseeded teams being drawn to pre-determined positions in the bracket detailed above.
The draw will work backwards from the two teams that finish 23rd and 24th. The first team drawn is allocated to their reserved spot on the left side of the bracket. The other team associated with that pairing is placed on the right side of the bracket. This format will continue until all teams are paired for the playoffs.
The seeded teams will play the second leg of the playoff round at home. Teams from the same national association can play each other in the playoffs and they can also play against a team they previously faced in the league phase.
When is the Champions League Knockout Phase Draw?
The knockout phase draw will take place Jan. 31.
Where is the Champions League Knockout Phase Draw?
The draw will take place at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.
How to Watch the Champions League Knockout Phase Draw?
The draw will be streamed life on UEFA's website at 6 a.m. ET/12 p.m CET.
When Are the Champions League Knockout Phase Playoff Games?
- First Legs: Feb. 11-12
- Second Legs: Feb. 18-19
Each team, per UEFA, in principle will play once on a Tuesday and a Wednesday corresponding with the dates listed above.