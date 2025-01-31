Champions League Playoffs Draw 2024-25: Full List of Matches
The 2024-25 Champions League knockout playoff draw concluded Friday, Jan. 31 as UEFA prepares for the bracket stage of their premier competition.
The teams that finished ninth through 24th in the league phase must play a two-legged playoff to advance to the next stage of the bracket. The teams that finished first through eighth earned automatic qualification to the round of 16.
European teams such as Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City and Juventus all have to go through the first round of the bracket after failing to finish in the top eight. The level of competition in the playoff round is sure to bring drama, excitement and thrilling finishes as UEFA's premier competition continues to unfold.
2024-25 Champions League Knockout Draw: Full List of Matches
The full list of knockout playoff matches are as follows:
- Brest vs. PSG
- Monaco vs. Benfica
- Juventus vs. PSV Eindhoven
- Feyenoord vs. AC Milan
- Manchester City vs. Real Madrid
- Celtic vs. Bayern Munich
- Club Brugge vs. Atalanta
- Sporting vs. Borussia Dortmund
Easily the pick of the playoff matches pits 15-times winners Real Madrid with Manchester City. A blockbuster tie that will see the Premier League team have the crucial second leg at home.
There is the intriguing all-French matchup between Brest and PSG, while Italian heavyweight Juventus have been paired with Dutch side PSV.
German Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich - and six-times Champions League winners - will take on Scottish side Celtic.
Clubs such as Arsenal, Liverpool, Barcelona and more await their opponents in the round of 16 getting the opportunity to rest up before competing once again on the biggest stage in European soccer.
When are the 2024-25 Champions League Playoffs?
The first legs of the Champions League Playoffs take place on February 11 and 12 and the second legs on February 18 and 19.
Champions League 2024-25: Other Important Dates
Round
Dates
Knockout Playoffs
Feb. 11-12, 18-19
Round of 16 Draw
Feb. 21
Round of 16
Mar. 4-5, 11-12
Quarterfinals
Apr. 8-9, 15-16
Semifinals
Apr. 29-30, May 6-7
Final
May 31