Charlotte FC 2–0 Atlanta United: Player Ratings as Wilfried Zaha Scores Debut Goal in Derby Win
Charlotte FC picked up their first win of the MLS season, and Wilfried Zaha made his MLS debut as they side beat Atlanta United 2-0 to kick off Matchday 2 of MLS action.
Despite participating in just two training sessions, Zaha made his way into head coach Dean Smith’s starting lineup and made an instant impact, scoring his first MLS in the 54th minute after assisting on Liel Abada's opening marker in the 49th minute.
It gave Charlotte all three points and kept them undefeated after they opened the season with a 2–2 draw against Seattle Sounders FC.
Atlanta, meanwhile, couldn’t find their way onto the scoresheet, despite starting MLS transfer record-breaking striker Emmanuel Latte Lath, who scored twice on his debut in a 3–2 win over CF Montréal on opening weekend.
Former Newcastle United midfielder Miguel Almiron couldn’t contribute to the attack either, playing against the club that heavily courted him amid his return to MLS.
Here are the player ratings for both sides, as the over 50,000 Charlotte fans that took in the match at Bank of America Stadium head home happy.
Charlotte FC Player Ratings vs. Atlanta United (4-3-3)
Player
Rating
GK: Kristijan Kahlina
6.8/10
LB: Tim Ream
7.1/10
CB: Andrew Privett
7.1/10
CB: Adilson Malanda
7.0/10
RB: Nathan Byrne
6.9/10
LM: Brandt Bronico
6.8/10
CM: Ashley Westwood
7.2/10
RM: Pep Biel
7.1/10
LW: Wilfried Zaha
6.9/10
ST: Patrick Agyemang
5.6/10
RW: Liel Abada
6.7/10
SUB: Eryk Williamson (70' for Biel)
6.4/10
SUB: Idan Gurno (78' for Agyemang)
5.9/10
SUB: Kerwin Vargas (78' for Abada)
6.3/10
Atlanta United Player Ratings vs. Charlotte FC (4-3-3)
Player
Rating
GK: Brad Guzan
6.0/10
LB: Matthew Edwards
6.4/10
CB: Derrick Williams
6.4/10
CB: Stian Gregersen
7.6/10
RB: Luis Abram
6.0/10
LM: Ajani Fortune
7.3/10
CM: Aleksey Miranchuk
6.7/10
RM: Bartosz Slisz
7.9/10
LW: Saba Lobjanidze
6.6/10
ST: Emmanuel Latte Lath
5.8/10
RW: Miguel Almiron
7.6/10
SUB: Tristan Muyumba (72' for Edwards)
6.8/10
SUB: Jamal Thiaré (72' for Latte Lath)
6.1/10
SUB: Edwin Mosquera (73' for Miranchuk)
5.8/10
SUB: Xande Silva (73' for Lobjanidze)
6.3/10
SUB: Dominik Chong-Qui (88' for Slisz)
N/A