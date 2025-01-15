Charlotte FC Nearing Loan Deal for Wilfried Zaha, per Report
Major League Soccer's Charlotte FC is reportedly close to signing Ivorian forward, Wilfried Zaha, on loan for the 2025 season.
Zaha, currently on loan at Ligue 1 side Lyon from Galatasaray, would fill a Designated Player slot at Charlotte, according to GIVEMESPORT. The winger is most known for his time with Crystal Palace spending 13 seasons at the club. He moved on a free transfer to Galatasaray in 2023, but hasn't had much success this season in France.
He's made just four appearances including one start and hasn't provided a goal contribution for Lyon. At 32-years-old, Zaha would be a massive boost to Charlotte's attack giving the side a dangerous attacker down the left flank. Coupled with a defense that conceded just 37 goals in the regular season (second best to Seattle Sounders' 37), Charlotte could be poised to improve on a fifth place finish in the Eastern Conference in the upcoming season.
Charlotte only had one player reach double digit figures in goals last season, Patrick Agyemang, with 10.