‘Calm’—Charlotte FC Ready for Chance at Historic MLS Record vs. NYCFC
There has been plenty of history at Yankee Stadium over the years, and Charlotte FC have a chance to add to The Bronx lore when they take on New York City FC on Saturday afternoon.
Coming off a 3–0 beatdown of Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami, the North Carolina side enters the matchup riding a nine-match win streak, tied with the 2018 Seattle Sounders for the longest in MLS history outside of the shootout era.
After clinching an MLS Cup Playoffs spot against Miami, the matchup with NYCFC presents an opportunity to break that record and take another step in the critical challenge of maintaining their form ahead of the postseason.
“I think we have already pushed people's expectations, so we don't really feel any pressure there,” said U.S. men’s national team and Charlotte defender Nathan Byrne. “It is just about doing as much as we can do during the week to show that on the weekend.”
Having entered MLS in 2022, Charlotte have already found themselves among the league’s most exciting teams on the pitch, and with an established atmosphere off the pitch.
Before each home match, the often significant crowd at Bank of America Stadium can be seen doing the”Poznan” and jamming out to Pepa's—a tradition even head coach Dean Smith took on against Miami, while serving a suspension.
That calmness, support, and confidence emanate throughout the group, allowing them to stay confident in their football, even as history beckons.
“I think the manager helps with that a lot; he is never flustered, and he never looks under pressure,” added Bryne. “He keeps the boys calm, and we are a confident group anyway, so we know we can beat anyone on our day.”
Of course, it’s not Smith’s first time amid such a streak either. In 2019, he led Aston Villa and a young Jack Grealish to a 10-match winning run, eventually earning themselves promotion to the Premier League.
“Obviously, there's going to be comparisons, just because of the number of games it is, and I could match the record I had at Aston Villa if we win this game on Saturday,” Smith said. “I don't get too high and I don't get too low.”
Charlotte has not lost a match since June 28.
Yet, as much as the defensive side of the game, led by USMNT center back Tim Ream and 2021 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Kritjan Kahlina, has stood out, much of the focus has been on Israeli striker Idan Toklomati.
The 21-year-old bagged a hat-trick against Miami, bringing his total to 11 goals in the season, maintaining his breakout form as he stepped in following star striker Patrick Agyemang’s transfer to English Championship side Derby County.
“What he's doing really well at the moment is he goes to the right areas,” Smith said. “His work rate helps him get in the right areas as well...He's a really good learner and he wants to get better.”
Zaha Steps Up
While Toklomati has found his stride since Agyemang’s departure, his attacking teammates have played a critical role, with former Premier League star Wilfried Zaha finding his form after early-season frustrations, as well as Brandt Bronico.
For Zaha in particular, MLS has been a sharp adjustment. Earlier in the season, he rallied his teammates to be better and live up to his standard, and this week, he brought many of those in the squad out for dinner in Charlotte.
“I think it helps. I've coached in England, as you know, in Birmingham and London, and it's difficult to get all the players together, because they all live so far apart,” Smith said of the outing. “In the US, it's a lot easier. Everybody lives in Charlotte. So it's a lot easier to get everybody together, but they've still got to like each other to want to do that as well, and that's the pleasing thing for us.”
That chemistry has been more than evident on the pitch through the recent run as well, and Zaha offered Toklomati to take the penalty kicks against Miami, with the hope that the young striker could score a hat-trick.
Pep Biel Ready to Return
Yet, the chemistry may have to adjust amid the win streak, with star midfielder Pep Biel appearing ready to start at Yankee Stadium, after returning from a lengthy injury against Miami.
Through 25 games, he has 10 goals and 11 assists and was an MLS MVP contender before missing time due to injury. Now, though, the key will be to bring him back into the team without disrupting their stellar form.
“He’s ready,” Smith said of Biel. “I didn't want to throw him in to bring him off after an hour [against Miami] because I knew what that game could mean last week, and I thought he'd be better bringing him on [as a sub].
“He's ready to start, if I decide to choose.”
History beckons at Yankee Stadium on Saturday afternoon, as it has so many times before in Major League Baseball, and Charlotte FC will hope to write their chapter in the books of one of the world’s famous sporting grounds.