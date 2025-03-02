Charlotte FC's Wilfried Zaha Proves Doubters Wrong in MLS debut
Wilfried Zaha couldn’t have started his MLS tenure any better.
Making his Charlotte FC debut in front of over 51,000 fans at Bank of America Stadium, he turned back the years, assisting Liel Abada for the club’s first home goal of 2025 before slotting home a goal on his debut.
Charlotte grabbed a 2-0 win over Atlanta United, the club which spent an MLS record-fee of $22 million on striker Emmanuel Latte Lath who who was held off the scoresheet for the first time since joining the Five Stripes.
“It was just joy, man, being able to repay all the hype,” Zaha said of scoring the goal and playing the full 90 minutes. “The lads believe in me, the gaffer believes in me, and hopefully after this goal, everyone else will too.”
The run-up to Zaha’s debut could not have been busier. And it’s even more tantalizing, given what he could look like with a full week of regular training and recovery.
Subscribe here to MLS Season Pass
The 32-year-old participated in just two light training sessions this week and missed the season opening 2–2 draw against Seattle Sounders FC, having flown back to England for the birth of his daughter.
Yet, his debut dazzled the Charlotte FC faithful.
“I would call [the week] hectic, to be honest,” he said. “Obviously it's non-negotiable being there for my daughter's birth, but then at the same time, work is work, so I'm there for my daughter, but then I know that I've got to go back and do what I do.”
Zaha's "constructive criticism by shouting"
While Zaha’s resume speaks for itself, featuring over 400 times for Crystal Palace, and playing in countless international tournaments for the Ivory Coast, his desires are nothing less in MLS.
Despite becoming just the second player in Charlotte FC history to score on his debut, his teammates got to see another side of him––one that doesn’t come out in preseason, where the pressures of winning aren’t present.
“I had a little go at a few people because I want to win,” he added. “It’s constructive criticism by shouting... I said that we just need to pass the ball faster.”
“I've said it to a few of the lads, this is all fun and games until we cross that line. So if they didn't know, they know now.”
Head coach Dean Smith looked at Zaha throughout the second half for a potential substitute, but the new father shrugged off any suggestions, pushing through and continuing his dream debut to the final whistle.
“I do this for my family. I do this for my kids. Having my daughter just––I can't explain it,” he said. “[Today] was just a very good moment for me.”
Proving Landon Donovan and doubters wrong
When rumors began swirling about Zaha and Charlotte, many predicted he could succeed instantly.
Yet, former U.S. men’s national team stars Landon Donovan and Tim Howard both cast doubts on the longtime Crystal Palace forward, who hadn’t reached immense heights in Turkey with Galatasaray.
"I don't like it, not a fan," Donovan said on a podcast. "It just feels like he's past it, Once he went to Galatasaray, it felt like that was the end... but God, is he talented, man."
JOIN SI SOCCER'S MLS WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Howard credited Charlotte for making the signing and adored Zaha’s skill level but doubted whether he could cut it in MLS. After all, Howard is only five years removed from the rigors of one of the toughest leagues for travel in world soccer.
If the debut is anything to go by, Zaha can handle it and thrive under the pressure of the home opening crowd. He’ll just have to keep it up as Charlotte looks ahead to a Mar. 9 matchup against another superstar-laden club, Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami CF.
“[Zaha] the type of player we were missing last season for sure," Smith said. "We’ve seen in one performance today he can produce moments of magic.”