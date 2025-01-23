USMNT Legends Question Former Premier League Star's Arrival to MLS
The big transfer news this week in MLS is the arrival of former Ctystal Palace attacker, Wilfried Zaha to Charlotte FC on a year long loan, with an option for a further six months.
There's no doubt it's arguably the biggest signing in Charlotte's young history, one that could potentially help them improve on their first round exit from last season's MLS Cup playoffs. However, there are some who remain skeptical about the Ivorian winger's arrival stateside, including USMNT legends Landon Donovan and Tim Howard.
Speaking on their podcast, both former USMNT teammates expressed their concerns over the transfer, with Donovan especially critiquing the move.
"I don't like it, not a fan," Donovan said. "It just feels like he's past it, once he went to Galatasaray it felt like that was the end... but god is he talented, man."
Zaha is 32-years-old and almost two years removed from his final Premier League appearance. He moved to Galatasaray in the summer of 2023 and after one season, he was loaned out to Olmypique Lyon in Ligue 1. During his time in France he started in just one of his four league appearances.
Although recent numbers seem to back Donovan's claims, Howard offered a bit of nuance and sounded more optimistic about the move, still with a level of concern, though.
"I like it for Charlotte," Howard said. "What I would say is, 'Wilf, it gets hot in the summer here, there's going to be a kid out of college that's going to kick you and doesn't care that your Wilfried Zaha.'" Howard questioned whether Zaha's mentally prepared for MLS, but finished off with: "Again, [Zaha is] talented on the ball, tricky, I like it for sure." To which Donovan added, "It'll be fun to watch."
If Charlotte get Zaha to fully buy in and take advantage of his new and perhaps final chapter of his career, then it's a gamble worth taking. Zaha played over 13 seasons for Crystal Palace appearing in over 400 games, scoring 90 goals and assisting another 52.
Charlotte's defense was one of the best in MLS last season, so addressing the front line was the focus this offseason and with Zaha they achieved that. The winger will have close to a month to get ready for Charlotte's 2025 MLS season debut vs. Seattle Sounders on Feb. 22.