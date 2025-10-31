SI

Cheap Players to Buy on EA FC 25 Career Mode

Finding world-class players and high-potential wonderkids on a budget is no easy feat in EA FC 25, but we're here to help.

Barnaby Lane

Endrick is a bargain buy in EA FC 25 career mode.
Endrick is a bargain buy in EA FC 25 career mode. / IMAGO/Jose Breton

Career Mode was reconfigured in EA FC 25, offering players a more in-depth, fleshed out and unique experience when taking control of a football club.

The introduction of FC IQ provided greater focus on tactics and in-game flexibility, while women’s football was also introduced into Career Mode for the first-ever time.

Even with the those changes, however, finding world-class players and high-potential wonderkids on a budget is a tough task, no matter your Career Mode preferences. It’s about signing the right player, not simply the most expensive one.

Here are some of the superstars in the making you need to keep close tabs on during your Career Mode in EA FC 25.

Best Men’s Players Worth £1 Million or Less in EA FC 25

Myles Lewis-Skelly celebrating for Arsenal.
Myles Lewis-Skelly is a must-buy in career mode on EA FC 25. / IMAGO/News Images

Excluding free agents, below are the 10 players with a value of £1 million or less who boast the highest potential in EA FC 25. Many of them already ply their trade for Europe’s big-hitters, making them a touch more difficult to get through the door.

The Premier League is well represented with Manchester United’s Harry Amass, Liverpool’s Trey Nyoni, Fulham’s Joshua King and Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly all featuring. They all have a potential of 82 or higher and would make fantastic signings for those watching their pennies.

The cheapest high-potential youngster available is Keny Arroyo, currently playing for Independiente del Valle in Ecuador. The versatile teenager has a potential of 82 and costs just over half-a-million pounds.

Player

Value

Overall

Potential

Age

Position(s)

Harry Amass (Man Utd)

£624,000

60

85

17

LB

Trey Nyoni (Liverpool)

£832,000

61

84

17

CM, CAM

Chris Rigg (Sunderland)

£832,000

61

84

17

CM, CAM, RM

Mattia Liberali (AC Milan)

£1m

62

84

17

CAM, RM, RW

Efe Akman (Galatasaray)

£1m

62

83

18

CDM, CM

Octavio Ontívero (Lanus)

£1m

62

83

18

LB

Joshua King (Fulham)

£583,000

59

83

17

CM

Keny Arroyo (Independiente del Valle)

£541,000

58

82

18

LM, CAM, RB

Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal)

£583,000

59

82

17

CM, CDM

Fran González (Real Madrid)

£832,000

62

82

19

GK

Best Men’s Players Worth £5 Million or Less in EA FC 25

Geovany Quenda will join chelsea in 2026.
Geovany Quenda will join chelsea in 2026. / Getty/Carlos Rodrigues

Guinea-Bissau-born youngster Geovany Quenda may well be the best value-for-money player in EA FC 25. The 88-potential Portugal youth international—who is already a star for Sporting CP and is set to join Chelsea in 2026—is valued at just £3.3 million.

The likes of Pau Cubarsí, Claudio Echeverri and Lucas Bergvall are already well-known names across Europe, plying their trade for Barcelona, Manchester City, and Tottenham Hotspur respectively.

Echeverri’s fellow South American wonderkid Franco Mastantuono could be an alternative given the River Plate starlet is valued at £2.9 million.

Player

Value

Overall

Potential

Age

Position(s)

Geovany Quenda (Sporting CP)

£3.3m

70

88

17

RW, RM, LW

Pau Cubarsí (Barcelona)

£4.6m

72

88

17

CB

Semih Kılıçsoy (Beşiktaş)

£5m

72

88

18

ST, LW, RM

Franco Mastantuono (River Plate)

£2.9m

69

87

16

CAM, RM

Assan Ouédraogo (RB Leipzig)

£2.9m

69

87

18

CAM, CM

Claudio Echeverri (Man City)

£4m

71

87

18

CAM

Assane Diao (Real Betis)

£4m

71

87

18

RM, LM

Kendry Páez (Independiente del Valle)

£4.6m

72

87

17

CAM, RW, CM

Lucas Bergvall (Tottenham)

£2.5m

68

87

18

CM

Julien Duranville (Borussia Dortmund)

£2.2m

66

87

18

LM, RM

Best Men’s Players Worth £25 Million or Less in EA FC 25

Fermín López
Fermín is one of Barca's fastest-rising stars. / IMAGO/DeFodi Images

There are not many surprises when it comes to the £25 million or under superstars, except for the fact that their values are so low perhaps. Real Madrid’s young Brazilian dynamo Endrick has a potential of 91—the same current rating as teammate Kylian Mbappe—but is valued at just £20 million.

The likes of Mathys Tel, Jorrel Hato, Guillaume Restes and Fermín López are all too familiar to EA FC and Football Manager players with experience of snapping up wonderkids, but RB Salzburg forward Karim Konaté is arguably the best option we’ve seen yet. The striker is rated 73 with 87 potential and is valued at £6.2 million.

Oh, and Lionel Messi is still knocking around but we wouldn’t recommend signing the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner—if you even can given he will swiftly retire in-game.

Player

Value

Overall

Potential

Age

Position(s)

Endrick (Real Madrid)

£20m

77

91

17

ST, RW

Jorrel Hato (Ajax)

£10.4m

75

88

18

LB, CB

Mathys Tel (Bayern Munich)

£19.1m

77

88

19

ST, LM ,RM

Matías Soulé (Roma)

£19.6

77

88

21

RM, RW, CAM

Guillaume Restes (Toulouse)

£21.6m

78

88

19

GK

Giorgio Scalvini (Atalanta)

£24.1m

78

88

20

CB

Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)

£24.6m

88

88

37

RW, ST, CAM

Fermín López (Barcelona)

£14.2m

76

87

21

CM, LW, CAM

Vitor Roque (Barcelona)

£13.7m

76

87

19

ST, RW, LW

Karim Konaté (RB Salzburg)

£6.2m

73

87

20

ST

Best Cheap Women’s Players in EA FC 25

Aggie Beever-Jones is one of the brightest young prospects in the women's game.
Aggie Beever-Jones is one of the brightest young prospects in the women's game. / Getty

There are a handful of excellent youngsters for you to keep in mind when experiencing women’s football in Career Mode for the first time.

One of the most promising assets in the Women’s Super League is Aggie Beever-Jones of Chelsea, who has immense potential. The young striker is already in the England fold and is a regular for the Blues.

Player

Value

Overall

Potential

Age

Position(s)

Laura Sánchez (Granada)

£2.5m

68

88

18

GK

Giulia Dragoni (Roma)

£2.5m

68

86

17

CM

Vanesa Jílková (Slavia Praha)

£1.9m

67

86

18

GK

Ava Easdon (Glasgow City)

£1.8m

67

84

17

GK

Aggie Beaver-Jones (Chelsea)

£3.3m

70

84

20

ST

Published
Barnaby Lane
BARNABY LANE

Barnaby Lane is a highly experienced sports writer who has written for The Times, FourFourTwo Magazine, TalkSPORT, and Business Insider. Over the years, he's had the pleasure of interviewing some of the biggest names in world sport, including Usain Bolt, Rafael Nadal, Christian Pulisic, and more.

