Cheap Players to Buy on EA FC 25 Career Mode
Career Mode was reconfigured in EA FC 25, offering players a more in-depth, fleshed out and unique experience when taking control of a football club.
The introduction of FC IQ provided greater focus on tactics and in-game flexibility, while women’s football was also introduced into Career Mode for the first-ever time.
Even with the those changes, however, finding world-class players and high-potential wonderkids on a budget is a tough task, no matter your Career Mode preferences. It’s about signing the right player, not simply the most expensive one.
Here are some of the superstars in the making you need to keep close tabs on during your Career Mode in EA FC 25.
Best Men’s Players Worth £1 Million or Less in EA FC 25
Excluding free agents, below are the 10 players with a value of £1 million or less who boast the highest potential in EA FC 25. Many of them already ply their trade for Europe’s big-hitters, making them a touch more difficult to get through the door.
The Premier League is well represented with Manchester United’s Harry Amass, Liverpool’s Trey Nyoni, Fulham’s Joshua King and Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly all featuring. They all have a potential of 82 or higher and would make fantastic signings for those watching their pennies.
The cheapest high-potential youngster available is Keny Arroyo, currently playing for Independiente del Valle in Ecuador. The versatile teenager has a potential of 82 and costs just over half-a-million pounds.
Player
Value
Overall
Potential
Age
Position(s)
Harry Amass (Man Utd)
£624,000
60
85
17
LB
Trey Nyoni (Liverpool)
£832,000
61
84
17
CM, CAM
Chris Rigg (Sunderland)
£832,000
61
84
17
CM, CAM, RM
Mattia Liberali (AC Milan)
£1m
62
84
17
CAM, RM, RW
Efe Akman (Galatasaray)
£1m
62
83
18
CDM, CM
Octavio Ontívero (Lanus)
£1m
62
83
18
LB
Joshua King (Fulham)
£583,000
59
83
17
CM
Keny Arroyo (Independiente del Valle)
£541,000
58
82
18
LM, CAM, RB
Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal)
£583,000
59
82
17
CM, CDM
Fran González (Real Madrid)
£832,000
62
82
19
GK
Best Men’s Players Worth £5 Million or Less in EA FC 25
Guinea-Bissau-born youngster Geovany Quenda may well be the best value-for-money player in EA FC 25. The 88-potential Portugal youth international—who is already a star for Sporting CP and is set to join Chelsea in 2026—is valued at just £3.3 million.
The likes of Pau Cubarsí, Claudio Echeverri and Lucas Bergvall are already well-known names across Europe, plying their trade for Barcelona, Manchester City, and Tottenham Hotspur respectively.
Echeverri’s fellow South American wonderkid Franco Mastantuono could be an alternative given the River Plate starlet is valued at £2.9 million.
Player
Value
Overall
Potential
Age
Position(s)
Geovany Quenda (Sporting CP)
£3.3m
70
88
17
RW, RM, LW
Pau Cubarsí (Barcelona)
£4.6m
72
88
17
CB
Semih Kılıçsoy (Beşiktaş)
£5m
72
88
18
ST, LW, RM
Franco Mastantuono (River Plate)
£2.9m
69
87
16
CAM, RM
Assan Ouédraogo (RB Leipzig)
£2.9m
69
87
18
CAM, CM
Claudio Echeverri (Man City)
£4m
71
87
18
CAM
Assane Diao (Real Betis)
£4m
71
87
18
RM, LM
Kendry Páez (Independiente del Valle)
£4.6m
72
87
17
CAM, RW, CM
Lucas Bergvall (Tottenham)
£2.5m
68
87
18
CM
Julien Duranville (Borussia Dortmund)
£2.2m
66
87
18
LM, RM
Best Men’s Players Worth £25 Million or Less in EA FC 25
There are not many surprises when it comes to the £25 million or under superstars, except for the fact that their values are so low perhaps. Real Madrid’s young Brazilian dynamo Endrick has a potential of 91—the same current rating as teammate Kylian Mbappe—but is valued at just £20 million.
The likes of Mathys Tel, Jorrel Hato, Guillaume Restes and Fermín López are all too familiar to EA FC and Football Manager players with experience of snapping up wonderkids, but RB Salzburg forward Karim Konaté is arguably the best option we’ve seen yet. The striker is rated 73 with 87 potential and is valued at £6.2 million.
Oh, and Lionel Messi is still knocking around but we wouldn’t recommend signing the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner—if you even can given he will swiftly retire in-game.
Player
Value
Overall
Potential
Age
Position(s)
Endrick (Real Madrid)
£20m
77
91
17
ST, RW
Jorrel Hato (Ajax)
£10.4m
75
88
18
LB, CB
Mathys Tel (Bayern Munich)
£19.1m
77
88
19
ST, LM ,RM
Matías Soulé (Roma)
£19.6
77
88
21
RM, RW, CAM
Guillaume Restes (Toulouse)
£21.6m
78
88
19
GK
Giorgio Scalvini (Atalanta)
£24.1m
78
88
20
CB
Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)
£24.6m
88
88
37
RW, ST, CAM
Fermín López (Barcelona)
£14.2m
76
87
21
CM, LW, CAM
Vitor Roque (Barcelona)
£13.7m
76
87
19
ST, RW, LW
Karim Konaté (RB Salzburg)
£6.2m
73
87
20
ST
Best Cheap Women’s Players in EA FC 25
There are a handful of excellent youngsters for you to keep in mind when experiencing women’s football in Career Mode for the first time.
One of the most promising assets in the Women’s Super League is Aggie Beever-Jones of Chelsea, who has immense potential. The young striker is already in the England fold and is a regular for the Blues.
Player
Value
Overall
Potential
Age
Position(s)
Laura Sánchez (Granada)
£2.5m
68
88
18
GK
Giulia Dragoni (Roma)
£2.5m
68
86
17
CM
Vanesa Jílková (Slavia Praha)
£1.9m
67
86
18
GK
Ava Easdon (Glasgow City)
£1.8m
67
84
17
GK
Aggie Beaver-Jones (Chelsea)
£3.3m
70
84
20
ST