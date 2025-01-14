Chelsea 2-2 Bournemouth: Player Ratings as Blues Rescue Point in Stoppage Time
Chelsea dropped points for a staggering fifth consecutive game having to rescue a point in stoppage time against Bournemouth.
Cole Palmer put the Blues in the driver's seat early on thanks to an assist from Nicolas Jackson, but Bournemouth fought back in the second half through Justin Kluivert and Antoine Semenyo. The Cherries nearly had the win secured, but a stoppage time goal from Reece James rescued a point for the Blues. It's a fifth straight game for Chelsea without a victory in the Premier League. The point fends off Bournemouth who could've moved level on points with Chelsea, but Newcastle has the opportunity to leapfrog the Blues with a victory later this week.
For Chelsea, there needs to be a wake-up call moving forward. Enzo Maresca's last win in the league came back on Dec. 15 against 10-men Brentford. Strong cup performances aren't translating to success in the league, something Maresca needs to evaluate as we go deeper into 2025.
Player ratings from Chelsea vs. Bournemouth below.
Chelsea Player Ratings vs. Bournemouth (4-2-3-1)
Players
Ratings
GK: Robert Sánchez
5.6/10
RB: Moisés Caicedo
6.5/10
CB: Josh Acheampong
6.5/10
CB: Levi Colwill
7.3/10
LB: Marc Cucurella
6.5/10
CM: Romeo Lavia
6.8/10
CM: Enzo Fernández
8.4/10
RW: Noni Madueke
6.8/10
AM: Cole Palmer
8.0/10
LW: Jadon Sancho
7.2/10
ST: Nicolas Jackson
8.4/10
SUB: Reece James (56' for Lavia)
7.4/10
SUB: Tosin Adarabioyo (71' for Acheampong)
6.5/10
SUB: Joao Felix (81' for Madueke)
6.4/10
SUB: Pedro Neto (81' for Caicedo)
6.3/10
Bournemouth Player Ratings vs. Chelsea (4-2-3-1)
Players
Ratings
GK: Mark Travers
7.5/10
RB: James Hill
6.1/10
CB: Illia Zabarnyi
6.6/10
CB: Dean Huijsen
7.3/10
LB: Milos Kerkez
6.6/10
CM: Lewis Cook
7.0/10
CM: Tyler Adams
7.2/10
RW: David Brooks
6.9/10
AM: Ryan Christie
7.1/10
LW: Antoine Semenyo
7.9/10
ST: Dango Ouattara
6.3/10
SUB: Justin Kluivert (22' for Hill)
8.2/10
SUB: Daniel Jebbison (83' for Brooks)
6.1/10