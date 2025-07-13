Chelsea 3–0 PSG: Player Ratings as Palmer, Pedro Lead Blues to Club World Cup Glory
Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain 3–0 in the FIFA Club World Cup final to lift the trophy at MetLife Stadium.
Chelsea started the game lively looking to put PSG under pressure immediately. Joao Pedro pressed the defense and Vitinha high to try and nullify the Portuguese's influence.
It was the Blues who opened the scoring thanks to a brilliant run from Malo Gusto. The right back tried to shoot but had his shot blocked. The rebound fell right to him and he found Cole Palmer who calmly curled a ball into the far post past Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Palmer doubled the Blues' lead shortly thereafter in a near recreation of the opener. Maresca's forwards continued to press high while the whole team defended astutely in a mid-block. Newest Chelsea signing João Pedro put the cherry on top for the first half scoring a third in the 43rd minute. A stunning, shocking yet utterly dominant first half from Enzo Maresca's men.
The second half saw a revitalized PSG try to push themselves back into the game, but the Blues remained staunch out of possession to deny Luis Enrique's side clear opportunities. A late João Neves red card for pulling Marc Cucurella's hair saw PSG close out the game with 10 men on the pitch, but the damage had been done in the first 45.
Heated emotions carried over to the final whistle as players and staff on both sides came together. Unfortunate scenes capping off an otherwise historic day for Chelsea.
A dominant showing from a Blues team that now adds the Club World Cup trophy next to their silverware from the UEFA Conference League. Paired with a top four finish in his first season, Maresca has the Blues back in the conversation for one of the best sides in Europe.
Player ratings from the final below.
PSG Player Ratings vs. Chelsea (4-3-3)
Position / Player
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma
5.7
RB: Achraf Hakimi
5.3
CB: Marquinhos
6.0
CB: Lucas Beraldo
5.9
LB: Nuno Mendes
6.0
CM: Vitinha
6.7
CM: João Neves
6.3
CM: Fabían Ruiz
6.5
RW: Désiré Doué
6.5
ST: Ousmane Dembélé
6.7
LW: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
5.9
SUB: Bradley Barcola (58' for Kvaratskhelia)
6.7
SUB: Senny Mayulu (73' for Doué)
6.1
SUB: Warren Zaïre-Emery (73' for Ruiz)
6.2
SUB: Goncalo Ramos (73' for Hakimi)
5.9
Chelsea Player Ratings vs. PSG (4-2-3-1)
Position / Player
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Robert Sánchez
8.8
RB: Malo Gusto
8.4
CB: Trevoh Chalobah
6.8
CB: Levi Colwill
7.6
LB: Marc Cucurella
6.9
DM: Moisés Caicedo
7.0
DM: Reece James
7.2
AM: Enzo Fernández
6.1
RW: Cole Palmer
9.3
ST: João Pedro
7.5
LW: Pedro Neto
6.7
SUB: Andrey Santos (61' for Fernández)
6.6
SUB: Liam Delap (68' for Pedro)
6.2
SUB: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (77' for James)
6.2
SUB: Christopher Nkunku (77' for Neto)
6.0
Player of the Match: Cole Palmer (Chelsea)
