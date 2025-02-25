Chelsea 4–0 Southampton: Player Ratings as Blues Dominate in Premier League
Chelsea defeated Southampton winning just their second game across all competitions in February as they push for a Champions League spot.
It took 24 minutes for Christopher Nkunku to find the opener which was followed by goals from Pedro Neto and Levi Colwill. The Blues took a three goal lead into halftime and added a fourth in the second half through Marc Cucurella.
Enzo Maresca will be happy with his team's scoring performance, but also the clean sheet which was the first of February. It was also Chelsea's first clean sheet since Jan. 11 when the Blues beat Morecambe in the FA Cup.
The victory puts Chelsea on 46 points, two ahead of Manchester City before Pep Guardiola's team plays Tottenham Hotspur this week.
Player ratings from Chelsea's win below.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S CHELSEA WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Chelsea Player Ratings vs. Southampton (4-2-3-1)
Ratings Provided by FotMob
Players
Ratings
GK: Filip Jörgensen
8.0/10
RB: Malo Gusto
7.1/10
CB: Tosin Adarabioyo
8.2/10
CB: Levi Colwill
8.6/10
LB: Marc Cucurella
8.9/10
CM: Enzo Fernandez
8.5/10
CM: Moisés Caicedo
6.9/10
AM: Cole Palmer
7.4/10
RW: Jadon Sancho
7.2/10
LW: Christopher Nkunku
8.6/10
ST: Pedro Neto
8.3/10
SUB: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (68' for Sancho)
6.5/10
SUB: Tyrique George (68' for Neto)
7.3/10
SUB: Josh Acheampong (83' for Caicedo)
N/A
SUB: Mathis Amougou (83' for Nkunku)
N/A
SUB: Shumaira Mheuka (90' for Fernandez)
N/A