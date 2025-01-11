Chelsea 5-0 Morecambe: Player Ratings From the Blues' Comfortable Cup Win
Chelsea cruised into the FA Cup fourth round with a 5-0 win against League Two side Morecambe.
This was the Blues' first win in five matches in all competitions, but Harry Burgoyne's early save from Christopher Nkunku's penalty in the 17th minute meant the match got off to a rocky start for the home side.
Defender Tosin Adarabioyo's deflected shot from outside the box eventually gave Chelsea the lead a few minutes before half time. Nkunku then atoned for his penalty miss with a goal to double the home side's lead shortly after the interval.
Tosin curled a beautiful long-range goal for his second of the evening at Stamford Bridge, before Joao Felix's well-taken quick-fire brace sealed an emphatic win for Chelsea to ensure they advance into the next round and end their winless run.
Here are the player ratings from the action at Stamford Bridge:
Chelsea Player Ratings vs. Morecambe (4-1-4-1)
*Ratings provided by Fotmob*
Player
Rating
GK: Filip Jorgensen
8.1/10
RB: Reece James
8.0/10
CB: Tosin Adarabioyo
9.3/10
CB: Axel Disasi
8.1/10
LB: Renato Veiga
7.4/10
CM: Romeo Lavia
7.1/10
RM: Pedro Neto
6.9/10
AM: Christopher Nkunku
8.1/10
AM: Joao Felix
9.3/10
LM: Tyrique George
8.1/10
ST: Marc Guiu
6.5/10
SUB: Jadon Sancho (46' for Neto)
7.1/10
SUB: Marc Cucurella (46' for Lavia)
7.2/10
SUB: Malo Gusto (46' for James)
7.1/10
Morecambe Player Ratings vs. Chelsea (4-2-3-1)
Player
Rating
GK: Harry Burgoyne
5.0/10
RB: Luke Hendrie
5.1/10
CB: Rhys Williams
4.4/10
CB: Jamie Stott
4.4/10
LB: David Tutonda
4.9/10
CM: Tom White
6.2/10
CM: Callum Jones
5.6/10
RM: Ben Tollitt
6.0/10
AM: Yann Songo'o
5.7/10
LM: Gwion Edwars
5.6/10
ST: Marcus Dackers
6.7/10
SUB: Jordan Slew (53' on for Dackers)
6.0/10
SUB: Adam Lewis: (68' for Edwards)
6.2/10
SUB: Harvey Macadam (68' for Tollitt)
6.2/10
SUB: Hallam Hope (81' for Jones)
n/a
SUB: Max Taylor (81' for Songo'o)
n/a
Player of the Match: Tosin (Chelsea)
