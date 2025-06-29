Chelsea ‘Reach Agreement’ to Sign £50 Million Striker to Lengthy Contract, Club World Cup Status Confirmed
Chelsea aren't letting their FIFA Club World Cup run distract them from doing more summer business as they've reportedly acquired the services of Brighton and Hove Albion striker João Pedro.
The Blues reached an agreement with Brighton to sign Pedro in a deal over £50 million ($68.6 million) with a contract until 2032, The Athletic reports. The deal is still subject to a medical, but upon completion he's reportedly expected to join up with Chelsea in the United States for the rest of the Club World Cup.
Pedro, 23-years-old, made 16 appearances as a centre forward last season for Brighton. He also played as a left winger, second striker and attacking midfielder at times across 27 total Premier League appearances. The Brazilian scored 10 goals and provided six assists in the league. Pedro becomes the second striker signing this summer after Liam Delap, but Pedro has more versatility to his game.
Pedro represents the latest piece of business between the two clubs. Chelsea previously signed Marc Cucurella, Moisés Caicedo and Robert Sánchez. Levi Colwill also notably spent a season on loan at Brighton.
The Blues were competing for Pedro's signature alongside Newcastle United, but David Ornstein added that Pedro only wanted to join Chelsea.
Enzo Maresca gets another attacker to add to the puzzle given Delap has assumed starting responsbilities after Nicolas Jackson picked up a red card in the Club World Cup group stage against Flamengo. While Pedro's role remains to be seen, he could get an opportunity to make an instant impact since Chelsea are favored against Palmeiras in the quarterfinals. If they get to the next round, they'll likely face the winner of a 2023 Champions League final rematch between Inter and Manchester City.