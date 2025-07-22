Chelsea ‘Slash Asking Price’ for Wantaway Forward Amid Premier League, Bundesliga Interest
Chelsea are reportedly ready to take a loss on wantaway forward Christopher Nkunku after holding out for a competitive fee for much of the summer.
Hopes were high for Nkunku when he joined Chelsea from RB Leipzig for £52 million ($70.1 million) in the summer of 2023, but a serious injury suffered in pre-season prevented him from building any momentum.
This past campaign, Nkunku failed to displace Nicolas Jackson as Chelsea’s preferred striker, sparking interest in the January transfer window. Bayern Munich and Manchester United were both thought to be keen but walked away over his price tag of £65 million ($87.6 million).
Now, however, The Athletic state Chelsea will accept offers of £43.3 million ($58.3 million) for Nkunku, who is attracting once again tipped to be of interest to clubs from across Europe.
United are reported to retain their admiration, while Bayern are also interested in a player who racked up 36 goals and 21 assists across his last two years in the Bundesliga with Leipzig.
Chelsea are open to selling as they seek to make space for yet another attacking recruit. João Pedro, Liam Delap and Jamie Gittens have all been signed this summer, with young Estêvão also joining from Palmeiras, but Blues officials are chasing at least one more new face.
Xavi Simons, who replaced Nkunku at Leipzig in 2023, has emerged as the leading candidate but sales are required to free up the funds needed to pursue a deal.
João Félix is another being lined up for a permanent exit. There is interested in his services from Portugal, where reports elsewhere have named former employers Benfica as suitors, as well as the Saudi Pro League. The same asking price of £43.3 million has been set for Félix.