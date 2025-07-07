Chelsea ‘Forced’ to Sell After UEFA Fines, Arsenal Learn Noni Madueke Price Tag
Chelsea face needing to raise £60 million ($81.8 million) through player sales in response to UEFA’s recent fines, a report has revealed.
Years of hefty spending landed Chelsea two significant fines from UEFA—up to €80 million ($94.2 million) over general spending breaches and €11 million ($13 million) for excessive squad costs—and also face restrictions to their squad registrations for the Champions League.
As noted by The Times, Chelsea cannot register new players for next season’s Champions League squad unless they balance out the squad costs from “List A”, which is the last squad registered with UEFA for the second half of the Conference League campaign. The rule means any spending on new players must be balanced out by income from sales.
“List A” does not include Wesley Fofana or Roméo Lavia, both of whom were omitted for fitness reasons, while new arrivals Liam Delap, João Pedro, Jamie Gittens, Estêvão, Dário Essugo, Andrey Santos, Mamadou Sarr and Mike Penders all need to be registered.
When all ammortised transfer fees are taken into account, it leaves Chelsea needing to raise £60 million through sales if they want to register all of their new faces.
Fortunately for the Blues, it is believed those sales do not need to come from the latest “List A”, meaning returning loanees like Raheem Sterling, João Félix, Ben Chilwell, Renato Veiga and Axel Disasi can all be sold to help address the issue.
That being said, there are plenty of big names in Enzo Maresca’s current squad who could be sold. Christopher Nkunku is thought to be available, while Arsenal are chasing winger Noni Madueke after reaching an agreement over personal terms with the England international.
Chelsea are thought to be open to selling Madueke but, per The Telegraph, expect to make a significant profit on a player who cost them £30 million ($40.9 million) in January 2023. A fee of at least £50 million ($68.2 million) will be demanded from Arsenal or any other suitor.
While Chelsea’s heavy spending has its obvious drawbacks, one positive is raising £60 million through sales should not prove particularly challenging, with many of the Blues’ fringe players already attracting significant transfer interest.