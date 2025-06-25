Chelsea Learn Club World Cup Last 16 Opponents
Chelsea are through to the FIFA Club World Cup round of 16 thanks to Tosin Adarabioyo, Liam Delap and Tyrique George. All three players scored on the night against ES Tunis with Delap finding the back of the net for the first time for the London club.
Enzo Maresca's men needed just a draw on the night to advance given Flamengo and LAFC were already confirmed as first place and one of two eliminated teams respectively. After struggling for much of the first half to find an opener, Chelsea scored two goals in first half stoppage time to bury ES Tunis's hopes of advancing.
Watch the FIFA Club World Cup live and on-demand here
Given Chelsea's loss to Flamengo, they were resigned to finishing as high as second. But, there's been a twist in Group C. Fans expected a difficult journey after losing to the Brazilian side last time out, but the final Group C game altered the bracket.
Chelsea will face Portugal's Benfica in the round of 16. Many expected Chelsea would face Bayern Munich given their wins against Boca Juniors and Auckland City. Benfica spoiled the party defeating the Bavarian giants in their final group game to snatch away the top spot. As such, Chelsea avoid Vincent Kompany's side and the top scoring team in the competition so far.
Benfica aren't a walk in the park by any means, but both groups didn't finish as many might've expected coming into the tournament.
Chelsea will be without Nicolas Jackson against Benfica after the striker picked up a straight red card in their loss to Flamengo. Delap is expected to lead the line once again in Jackson's absence.
The Blues face Benfica on Saturday, June 28 at 4 p.m. ET (9 p.m. BST).
We may earn a commission if you buy something via a link in this article