Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella Gifts Spurs Two Goals by Slipping Twice in First 10 Minutes
Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella produced two extraordinary gaffes against London rivals Tottenham on Sunday afternoon, slipping twice to gift his opponents with two goals in the opening 10 minutes.
The 26-year-old defender first slipped in the fifth minute near the half way line to gift Spurs possession moments before Dominic Solanke’s scored the game’s opening goal.
Cucurella then proceeded to lose his footing just six minutes later, which provided Tottenham with the ball once again, ultimately leading to Dejan Kulusevski doubling Spurs’ lead after 11 minutes.
In an incredible sequence of events, the Spanish international got back to his feet shortly afterwards and then ran across the pitch to throw his boots towards the Chelsea dugout before quickly changing his footwear.
Despite his embarrassing start to Sunday’s fixture against Tottenham, Cucurella had started this season in fine form after playing in Spain’s victorious Euro 2024 campaign over the summer.
The left back joined the Blues in August 2022 for £55 million from Brighton and has featured in 14 of Chelsea’s 15 Premier League games this campaign, playing a crucial role in the west London side’s ascent to second in the Premier League table heading into this weekend.