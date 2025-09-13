Chelsea Player Ratings vs. Brentford: Blues’ Comeback Attempt Spoiled in 2–2 Draw
Chelsea and Brentford drew 2–2 closing out Saturday’s Premier League action despite the Blues’ efforts to come back from a goal down in the second half.
Enzo Maresca named summer signing Facundo Buonanotte to the starting lineup giving the Argentine an opportunity to impress immediately.
Both sides poked and prodded early, but couldn’t find a way through. Keith Andrews set the Bees up with five at the back to try and stifle the Chelsea attack with Kevin Schade and Igor Thiago looking to hit on the break up top.
The plan came to fruition in the 35th minute as a lethal counter-attack saw Schade race onto a dangerous ball from Jordan Henderson. His effort deflected off the inside of Tosin Adarabioyo’s right leg past Robert Sánchez.
The Chelsea boss made three changes bringing on Marc Cucurella, Reece James and Tyrique George looking to restore parity to start the second half. The latter nearly scored an equaliser, but Caoimhin Kelleher made a strong save to deny the youngster.
It took until the 61st minute when Cole Palmer was introduced to find a goal. It was his first non-penalty goal since Jan. 14. Former Manchester United man Alejandro Garnacho was brought on as well in the second half.
Moisés Caicedo put the Blues in front in the 85th minute to flip the script as many believed the Ecuadorian had won it for the away side. Yet, there was one more twist in the tale as Kristoffer Ajer flicked on a long throw in the 94th minute with Fabio Carvalho tucking the ball in at the far post.
The game ended 2–2 as the points were shared in Chelsea’s second draw in four to begin the season.
Blues player ratings from the match below.
Chelsea Player Ratings vs. Brentford (4-2-3-1)
Player
Rating (Out of 10)
GK: Robert Sánchez
7.2
RB: Wesley Fofana
6.6
CB: Tosin Adarabioyo
6.8
CB: Trevoh Chalobah
7.6
LB: Jorrel Hato
6.1
CM: Moisés Caicedo
8.2
CM: Enzo Fernández (c)
7.5
RW: Pedro Neto
7.0
AM: Facundo Buonanotte
6.7
LW: Jamie Gittens
6.4
ST: João Pedro
7.5
SUB: Tyrique George (46’ for Buonanotte)
6.2
SUB: Reece James (46 ’ for Fofana)
6.6
SUB: Marc Cucurella (46’ for Hato)
6.9
SUB: Cole Palmer (56’ for Gittens)
7.4
SUB: Alejandro Garnacho (79’ for Pedro)
6.4
Subs not used: Filip Jørgensen (GK), Josh Acheampong, Malo Gusto, Andrey Santos
Player of the Match: Moisés Caicedo
Brentford (5-3-2): Caoimhin Kelleher; Michael Kayode, Sepp van den Berg, Nathan Collins, Ethan Pinnock, Keane Lewis-Potter; Yehor Yarmoliuk, Jordan Henderson, Mathias Jensen; Igor Thiago, Kevin Schade
Subs: Hákon Rafn Valdimarsson (GK), Kristoffer Ajer, Rico Henry, Aaron Hickey, Frank Onyeka, Vitaly Janelt, Dango Ouattara, Fabio Carvalho, Reiss Nelson