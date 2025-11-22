Chelsea Player Ratings vs. Burnley: Unlikely Source Delivers Goods With Diving Header
Chelsea clinched an important victory on their return from the international break as they beat Burnley 2–0 at Turf Moor in the Premier League.
Chelsea operated below their blistering best during a sleepy first half in Lancashire, but the Blues still boasted the lead at the break as Pedro Neto headed in the opener following a teasing delivery from Jamie Gittens.
The Blues didn’t need to escape second gear in the second half to waltz to three pivotal points and they added another in the dying embers as Enzo Fernández converted from close range following some excellent forward play from substitute Marc Guiu.
The result moves Enzo Maresca’s side to to within just three points of table-toppers Arsenal before Sunday’s north London derby—Chelsea hosting the Gunners at Stamford Bridge next weekend.
Chelsea Player Ratings vs. Burnley (4-2-3-1)
GK: Robert Sánchez—6.5: An enjoyably quiet afternoon for Sánchez on Chelsea’s return. He was merely a spectator for the most part.
RB: Reece James—6.8: Rarely involved for good or bad throughout the first half and was withdrawn at half time—hopefully a tactical change and not one enforced by injury.
CB: Tosin Adarabioyo—7.1: Rarely threatened by Burnley’s forwards after a few early scares, one of which prompted an excellent block from the centre back.
CB: Trevoh Chalobah—7.3: Fortunate not to concede a penalty after a mix-up with Robert Sánchez at a goal kick, but was defensively sound and even impressed at right back in the second half.
LB: Marc Cucurella—7.0: It was the Spaniard’s run beyond the last line of defence that resulted in Chelsea’s opener, with Cucurella a consistent threat with his darts into midfield.
DM: Andrey Santos—7.7: Screened the back four effectively with Moisés Caicedo on the bench, making some crucial interventions from Burnley deliveries into the area. A defiant defensive performance.
DM: Enzo Fernández—8.4: Kept things ticking in midfield with another assured display and deservedly etched his name on to the scoresheet in the closing minutes to wrap up the win.
RW: Pedro Neto—7.8: Chelsea’s brightest spark during the first half and redirected his header expertly to beat Martin Dúbravka. Made life incredibly tough for Quilindschy Hartman, who struggled to keep him under wraps.
AM: João Pedro—6.6: Floated around behind Liam Delap and saw plenty of the ball. Offered glimpses of his exquisite touch and ability to drift beyond challenges, but lacked the necessary final product.
LW: Jamie Gittens—7.9: Flattered to deceive early in the proceedings, but produced a decisive moment of quality to assist Neto. Caused issues for Kyle Walker and Co. with his speed.
ST: Liam Delap—6.3: Made some enticing runs behind the Burnley defence and used his frame effectively in physical battles with the home defence. Snatched at the opportunities that came his way, however.
Substitute
Rating (Out of 10)
Benoît Badiashile (46’ for James)
6.4
Malo Gusto (67’ for Delap)
6.6
Marc Guiu (76’ for Pedro)
7.0
Subs not used: Filip Jörgensen (GK), Jorrel Hato, Josh Acheampong, Moisés Caicedo, Alejandro Garnacho, Estêvão.
Burnley (4-3-3)
Starting XI: Martin Dúbravka; Kyle Walker, Axel Tuanzebe, Maxime Estève, Quilindschy Hartman; Florentino Luís, Josh Cullen, Lesley Ugochukwu; Loum Tchaouna, Zian Flemming, Jaidon Anthony.
Subs used: Lyle Foster, Armando Broja, Hannibal Mejbri, Jacob Bruun Larsen, Josh Laurent.
Player of the Match: Enzo Fernández (Chelsea)
Burnley 0–2 Chelsea—How It Unfolded at Turf Moor
Rustiness was Chelsea’s biggest hurdle in the early exchanges at Turf Moor as Burnley enjoyed the most promising attacking moments. The Clarets forced their visitors into several critical blocks in and around the penalty area, with the Blues blunt at the other end of the pitch.
Chelsea were arguably fortunate to avoid conceding a spot kick just before the half-hour mark as a bizarre Burnley penalty appeal went unpunished. Sánchez quickly took a goal kick as he passed to Chalobah in the six-yard box, but the defender opted to handle the ball and retake the kick himself. Fortunately for the Blues, referee Peter Bankes was unmoved.
Chelsea took full advantage of their slice of luck as they snuck in front eight minutes before the break. Their first real moment of quality yielded an opener, with Gittens picking out Neto at the far post with a sumptuous cross. The Portugal international made no mistake as he stooped to head home his fourth Premier League goal of the season.
Chelsea’s opener knocked the wind out of Burnley and Chelsea comfortably controlled proceedings after the restart. It felt inevitable that the visitors would double their advantage and Neto nearly grabbed his second of the afternoon just after the hour mark as he rattled Dúbravka’s near post.
Flemming provided a moment of nervousness for the travelling supporters as a rare foray forward from Burnley saw the in-form striker find space inside the penalty area, but the Dutchman fired high and wide to epitomise the inefficiency of the Clarets.
Chelsea eventually punished Burnley’s profligacy to deservedly put the game beyond doubt two minutes from time. A sweeping move ended with Guiu outmuscling Tuanzebe and teeing up Fernández, who made no mistake from close range to put the final nail in Burnley’s coffin.
Burnley vs. Chelsea Half Time Stats
Statistic
Burnley
Chelsea
Possession
43%
57%
Expected Goals (xG)
0.28
0.56
Total Shots
6
7
Shots on Target
1
2
Big Chances
0
1
Pass Accuracy
80%
85%
Fouls Committed
5
3
Corners
0
5
Burnley vs. Chelsea Full Time Stats
Statistic
Burnley
Chelsea
Possession
44%
56%
Expected Goals (xG)
0.37
1.60
Total Shots
8
15
Shots on Target
2
5
Big Chances
1
2
Pass Accuracy
78%
84%
Fouls Committed
13
9
Corners
1
9