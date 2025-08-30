Chelsea Player Ratings vs. Fulham: Blues Win 2–0 in Controversial West London Derby
Chelsea were far from their best but nonetheless toppled west London rivals Fulham 2–0 in a controversial Premier League affair at Saturday lunchtime.
Chelsea returned to Stamford Bridge off the back of an emphatic victory at West Ham United, having been held by Crystal Palace on home soil to kick off the season. The start to their Gameweek Two encounter had been electric, but the opening act was more subdued this Saturday lunchtime.
Fulham, who fought back to earn a point against Manchester United last Sunday, began brightly, limiting the hosts and forcing a few early high turnovers. Neither goalkeeper was worked in the opening 20 minutes, while Chelsea lost Liam Delap to a hamstring injury.
The visitors then thought they’d broken the deadlock, when teenager Josh King got behind Chelsea’s defence and finished coolly beyond Robert Sánchez. Despite few complaints on-field, the video assistant referee (VAR) intervened and denied King his wonderful moment due to Rodrigo Muniz’s foul on Trevoh Chalobah in the build up.
The decision sparked outrage on the Fulham bench, and Marco Silva was right to feel aggrieved.
The Portuguese’s mood only worsened by the end of the first half, when Chelsea opened the scoring with their fourth set-piece goal of the season. Fulham were the superior team in the opening 45 minutes, but João Pedro’s header from Enzo Fernández’s pinpoint corner meant Enzo Maresca’s side took an undeserved lead into the break.
There was further VAR controversy at the start of the second half, as the Blues were awarded a penalty for a Ryan Sessegnon handball, despite João Pedro handling the ball himself before the incident. Fernández converted the spot kick to double Chelsea’s lead.
The lengthy delay and second goal deflated the previously spritely visitors, and the Blues finally started to enjoy periods of sustained possession. They teased a third goal, with Estêvão forcing a save from Bernd Leno.
Chelsea happily let the game meander towards its conclusion, although Pedro was required at the other end to clear an effort off the line, which could’ve handed Fulham a lifeline in stoppage time. That was the Cottagers’ big moment in the second half, as the Blues eventually eased to three points.
Chelsea Player Ratings vs. Fulham (4-2-3-1)
Player
Rating (Out of 10)
GK: Robert Sánchez
7.6
RB: Malo Gusto
7.8
CB: Trevoh Chalobah
7.9
CB: Tosin Adarabioyo
7.7
LB: Marc Cucurella
7.8
CM: Moisés Caicedo
8.1
CM: Enzo Fernández (c)
8.5
RW: Estêvão
6.7
AM: João Pedro
8.2
LW: Pedro Neto
7.4
ST: Liam Delap
5.7
SUB: Tyrique George (15’ for Delap)
6.0
SUB: Jamie Gittens (68’ for Estêvão)
6.2
SUB: Andrey Santos (81’ for George)
N/A
SUB: Reece James (81’ for Neto)
N/A
Subs not used: Filip Jørgensen (GK), Jorrel Hato, Josh Acheampong, Wesley Fofana, Dário Essugo.
Player of the Match: Enzo Fernández
Fulham (3-5-2): Bernd Leno; Kenny Tete, Joachim Andersen, Calvin Bassey; Timothy Castagne, Sander Berge, Saša Lukić; Alex Iwobi, Ryan Sessegnon; Joshua King, Rodrigo Muniz.
Subs: Benjamin Lacomte, Harrison Reed, Raúl Jiménez, Harry Wilson, Tom Cairney, Adama Traoré, Jorge Cuenca, Emile Smith Rowe, Antonee Robinson.