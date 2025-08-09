Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. AC Milan: Maresca Manages a Quick Turnaround
Chelsea host AC Milan in their final preseason friendly in a quick turnaround from a victory on Friday against Bayer Leverkusen.
The Blues looked like the side that won the FIFA Club World Cup in their return to Stamford Bridge, but it was new faces stealing the show. Estêvão, in particular, was the best player on the pitch looking lively in multiple phases. The Brazilian 18-year-old opened the scoring as well to get the crowd excited before João Pedro found the back of the net at the end of the game. A solid showing as other players made debuts like Jamie Gittens and Jorrel Hato.
Now, AC Milan serve as a final tune-up before the season begins. The Blues have added expectations after more investment on the back of two trophies. A return to the Champions League as well has fans interested to see what steps this side takes next.
Here is how Chelsea could line up against AC Milan.
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. AC Milan (4-2-3-1)
GK: Robert Sánchez—Maresca gave Filip Jörgensen the start last time out, so expect the Spaniard to come back in given he could be the No. 1 to start the season.
RB: Reece James—The Chelsea club captain came off the bench and should get 45 minutes from the jump here.
CB: Trevoh Chalobah—Chalobah looks to play a major role next season after Levi Colwill’s injury.
CB: Jorrel Hato—Hato made his debut off the bench, but could get some minutes at centre back for Maresca.
LB: Marc Cucurella—Cucurella shouldn’t see his minutes at left back affected by Hato’s arrival with Colwill’s injury likely pushing the Dutchman centrally. Cucurella is one of the best in the league in his position.
DM: Moisés Caicedo—Caicedo remains one of the best defensive midfielders in the league. Another 45 minutes under his belt should have him ready to go for the season.
DM: Enzo Fernández—The Argentine was a miss last time out and should get some minutes in midfield.
RW: Pedro Neto—Neto came off the bench against Leverkusen and should get some minutes to start the game after his star performances in the Club World Cup.
AM: Cole Palmer—Palmer was another early substitute. He should, one way or another, receive some more preseason minutes against Milan.
LW: Jamie Gittens—Chelsea’s new attacker on the left comes into the side to replace Tyrique George.
ST: João Pedro—The Brazilian scored with pretty much the last kick of the game against Leverkusen to keep up his strong start to Chelsea life. He replaces Delap.